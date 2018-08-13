A week after CBI search, AAP hits out at IAS officials

AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj (Files) AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj (Files)

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday challenged the IAS association to issue a statement on the CBI searches, which led to recovery of alleged hawala details and crores in cash at the Palika Services Officers Institute (PSOI) in Delhi last week.

During the searches, as reported first by The Indian Express, the CBI recovered 20 Rolex watches, Rs 3.6 crore in cash, Rs 1.6 crore worth jewellery, papers that show alleged hawala transactions to the tune of several crores of rupees, and “personal” documents related to a top IAS officer of the Union Territory cadre, apart from those of several serving and retired bureaucrats.

Addressing a press conference, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj demanded that the CBI come clean on the searches by issuing a formal press statement containing the names of the officers under scanner.

“The posh club is out of bounds for the general public. And the incriminating recoveries were made from a cupboard in the office of a caterer…. It is now clear why the Centre snatched control of services and the Anti-Corruption Branch from the Delhi government after the AAP came to power,” Bhardwaj said.

He also claimed that the IAS association, in its “desperation to prevent Delhi government from gaining control over them”, has become party to the case pertaining to services in the Supreme Court, “which must be a first in the country where the IAS lobby will argue that their comfort lies with the Centre”.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App