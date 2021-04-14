A traffic experiment in Old Delhi: Cones to make life easier for pedestrians

A glimpse of the ongoing trial at Delhi Gate Intersection for enhancement of safety of all road users through junction improvement. (Photo: Twitter/@dtptraffic)

Nearly two weeks after Delhi Traffic Police (DTP) started a junction improvement trial at Delhi Gate, they are now planning to redesign the intersection with semi-permanent structures, officials said Wednesday.

On April 1, the DTP placed more than 600 cones at the Delhi Gate intersection to improve road safety for pedestrians and commuters. The cones were tightened with ropes and placed near zebra-crossings to reduce accidents and ensure smooth movement of traffic. To demarcate the walking zone, triangles and circles were painted on roads. The colourful shapes are for “visual appeal” for pedestrians and to make the new design at Delhi Gate “attractive”, said officials.

Traffic officials said the trial has been successful and police will soon “drill” the orange cones into the roads and make them semi-permanent structures. The junction will be redesigned as per the traffic movement and walking zone.

Glimpses of ongoing trial at Delhi Gate Intersection for enhancement of safety of all road users through junction improvement.@CPDelhi#Mainatain SocialDistancing#KeepHandHygiene#WearAMask pic.twitter.com/WNnDXi4NKV — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) April 5, 2021

“We are testing the new design and a speed limit of 50 km/hour is being followed. In two-three weeks, we will get the results of the design and then drill the cones accordingly. At present, the cones are joined with ropes. This is not a permanent solution as the weather might affect their position,” said a senior officer.

Police said they won’t install roadblocks or permanent barricades as they are “risky”.

“It’s best to use the cones since they can be removed easily. In case of an accident, people would be safer if their vehicle or they hit the cone. A roadblock will be risky in such cases and can cause serious damage,” said the officer.

Before the trial, it was estimated by the Traffic Police that the area between the signals at Delhi Gate is the size of three football grounds.

“The zebra crossing wasn’t proper and most people had to walk in a diagonal line to cross the roads. Since the junction is old, it wasn’t planned properly. We had to redesign the place and also ensure smooth flow of traffic,” said the officer.

Brijendra Yadav, DCP (traffic central range), said police in collaboration with World Resources Institute noticed that if the area between signals and roads is “shortened” with temporary structures, it would create a pedestrian-friendly walkway.

During the redesign, 600 cones were placed to shorten the existing space. In addition, a bylane was made for pedestrians and zebra crossing on all four sides were separated with cones and colourful shapes on the road, said DCP Yadav.

DTP plans to implement the same model in other areas in Old Delhi where roads aren’t “well planned” like Jhandewalan and at junctions close to Chandni Chowk.