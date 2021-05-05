A sliver of hope in Delhi: Positivity rate declines, gradually

A person getting tested for Covid-19 in a drive in contact less Covid testing facility. (Express Photo by Ashish Kale)

The daily positivity rate in Delhi has gradually declined over the last week, though the capital’s healthcare infrastructure continues to remain strained. On Wednesday, the city saw 20,960 new cases and 311 deaths due to Covid-19. The positivity rate was recorded at 26.37% after testing 79,491 people.

Delhi had recorded the highest number of daily cases on April 20, with 28,395 people testing positive. The highest positivity rate in a single day was recorded as 36.24% on April 22, while the highest number of mortalities were reported on May 3 at 448.

Positivity rate is the number of people testing positive out of the total tests conducted every day. The city’s overall positivity rate since the beginning of the pandemic is 7.16%.

While the capital saw a daily positivity rate of 35% on April 26, by May 5 this had come down to 26%. “During these days, the Delhi government has ramped up testing and worked to increase the number of beds across Delhi. The government is also giving an aggressive push to the vaccination drive,” said a senior Delhi government official.

Data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare states that Delhi is among 24 states with a positivity rate of more than 15%. On Wednesday, the ministry said the city is also displaying a plateau/decrease in the daily number of Covid cases, though these are early days still.

Dr Jugal Kishore, head of community medicine at Safdarjung Hospital and Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, said, “It is going to come down in the coming days. The surge was mostly attributed to increased movements of the general public without following Covid-appropriate behaviour. It was a new cohort during the month of February and many people got in close contact with infected groups. People travelling from other states and mutation of the virus led to the resurgence in cases. Maharashtra and Delhi are under control now and people have developed natural immunity after getting infected with the disease. The rise in the deaths is not due to the virus but failure of the healthcare system.”