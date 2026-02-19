‘A screeching noise, an explosion’: Cab driver recalls accident, says his pain seems like nothing compared to Sahil’s mother

Fifty-three-year-old Ajit Singh, who sustained critical injuries in an accident in Dwarka on February 3 that claimed the life of a 23-year-old, has been working as a cab driver since 2004. All these years, Ajit has made sure to take a lunch break around the same time of the day, but on the day of the incident the break had something else in store.

He was eating inside his white Swift Dzire, parked parallel to a pavement near Lal Bahadur Shashtri College when he heard a “screeching noise”. “I looked in the rear view mirror. A black (Mahindra) Scorpio was rushing towards my car. And it was dragging a bike along with it. I left my plate, and tried to reach towards the (car’s) door. Aur phir ek dhamaka sa hua. Kaan sunn ho gaye (And then it felt like there was an explosion. My ears went numb),” he recalled.

Ajit’s car was hit by the speeding SUV from behind. Singh’s car then collided with a bus. The impact left both the rear and front portions of his car damaged. Ajit was stuck in between. “I was dragged out by some students who took me to Indira Gandhi Hospital on an e-rickshaw,” said Ajit.

The SUV was being driven by a 17-year-old boy. Before hitting Ajit’s car, it rammed into a two-wheeler which was being driven by Sahil Dhaneshra — leading to the youth’s death.

Ajit lives in a rented accommodation in Dwarka Sector 19 with his wife and 19-year-old son. He is the sole earning member of the family.

“I have two daughters too. Both are married. But I still have to fund my son’s education. The doctors have recommended bed rest for at least three months. And I cannot even drive for six months. I don’t know how the house will run,” said Ajit.

Sahil was travelling to his mother’s office on his two-wheeler when he met with the accident. Police later confirmed that the minor who was driving the offending vehicle did not have a driving licence.

On Tuesday, Sahil’s mother Inna Makan told The Indian Express: “I received a call around 1.20 pm and was told that my son had met with an accident… I went to the spot and saw my son lying on the road, bleeding… he was in so much agony.”

Sahil was also rushed to Indira Gandhi Hospital, where he was declared dead at 1.57 pm, according to police.

On Wednesday, Ajit also said that compared to Inna, his pain seems like nothing. “What should I ask the government for? She lost her only son. She is left alone in this world. I at least have my family, my support. My heart goes out to her.”