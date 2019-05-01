A Physics grad, she wanted to join CRPF

Former IIT professor H P Garg lost his wife around a month ago. The only friend he had since then was his daughter Meenu Jain. They shared dinners, spoke about his health and social events. Then, on April 26, he found his daughter dead at her Dwarka home.

“I shared everything with my daughter. Police now say she was friends with the man who killed her. I never knew my daughter had any such friend. She was a very strong woman who stood by her family. I was supposed to have dinner with her, along with my son,” Garg told The Indian Express.

Meenu’s father said she wanted to join the CRPF during her college days, but the family did not allow her to. “Life in the Air Force is a comfortable one. I wanted her to live that life,” Garg said. Meenu was married to V K Jain, a former IAF Wing Commander who now works with a private commercial airline.

A Physics graduate from Delhi University, she had won a gold medal from her college after she topped her batch in an academic year. She went on to pursue a BEd through distance education from Annamalai University. Her elder daughter completed her MBBS from Lady Hardinge College and went on to pursue her MD from AIIMS. Her younger son is an IIT-Roorkee computer science graduate and is currently employed with a private company.

Meenu also taught in multiple private schools, shuttling between Ambala and Wellington town in Tamil Nadu, depending on her husband’s posting. “My daughter left her teaching career as her husband’s schedule was strenuous. When she was a BEd student, I used to sit with her and go through her course material. I told her to follow her husband’s schedule,” Garg said.