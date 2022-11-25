A person can be charged with rape ‘solely’ on victim’s statement even if offence is not registered in FIR: Delhi HC

In a plea challenging a trial court order discharging certain accused men from the offence of rape, the Delhi High Court has recently held that a person can be charged with rape based on the victim’s statement to the magistrate even if it is not alleged in FIR as the victim is the witness in such cases.

A single judge bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma Wednesday observed that an, “overzealous approach to appreciate evidence in detail and conclude the entire case even before it begins is fatal not only to the case at hand but, at times, to the justice and faith of the victim in the criminal justice system”.

The HC was hearing a plea seeking revision of a trial court order where the court had discharged accused men from the offence of rape (Section 376) and had gone on to frame charges under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (assault with intent to outrage modesty of woman), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) of the Indian Penal Code, among others. The HC set aside the trial court order to the extent of discharging the accused persons for the offence of rape and framed a charge under Section 376 IPC against them.

Criticising the trial court’s observations that the victim has neither made any mention of the rape in the FIR nor before the doctor, the HC said that the trial court had, at the stage of framing charges, gone on to “marshal the evidence and find contradictions in the same”.

The prosecution argued that the accused persons unlawfully entered the house of the woman who was five months pregnant and assaulted her with the intention to outrage her modesty in March 2016. The woman registered an FIR, and also got herself medically examined. However, only a month later she recorded her statement before a magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC that she was in fact sexually assaulted. The rape charge under Section 376 was added pursuant to the statement of the victim. The trial court, however, in its order on October 18, 2016, discharged the accused from rape.

The trial court observed that the victim has never stated in her police complaint nor to the doctor in her medico-legal case (MLC) that she was raped by the accused, and instead she has come about with the fact of rape only in her statement to the magistrate under Section 164 CrPC. “Prima facie in my opinion, no case is made out to proceed with accused persons for an offence punishable under section 376 IPC,” the trial court had said.

The state argued that the trial court, while passing the order on the charge, has exceeded its jurisdiction and had appreciated the evidence in detail at the stage of framing of the charge. “The trial court ignored the settled law that even if two views are possible at the stage of framing of charge, the view in the favour of prosecution should be accepted. The victim had revealed that she did not mention the occurrence of the incident earlier as she was afraid that her honour and dignity will be compromised” the state said.

The accused argued that the medical examination of the victim revealed that there is an alleged history of physical assault by a neighbour, however, no history of any sexual assault and no fresh external injury on her body was observed at the time of examination. They demanded the plea be dismissed as the allegation of rape is a concoction of stories.

The HC in its judgment held that the trial court while framing charges took note of three things – the FIR, the MLC (medical report of victim), and the victim’s statement under Section 164 CrPC.

The HC noted that the trial court “has committed an error in discharging the accused by giving undue weightage to the discrepancies in the statements” of the victim. “In the given facts, a charge under Section 376 IPC could have been framed solely on the basis of the statement made under Section 164 CrPC. even if such an allegation was not made in the FIR or in a statement under Section 161 CrPC. This is so because in offences like rape where only the victim is the witness in the majority of the cases. The statement made by the victim should be looked at from a considerate and liberal perspective at the time of framing charges”.

The HC observed that a victim’s statement given under Section 164 CrPC disclosing the offence of rape is “sufficient to frame charges” under Section 376 of IPC. The HC also observed that courts must give careful consideration to the aftermath of an incident of sexual violence as victims undergo both physical and emotional trauma after such an incident. “Many a time, a person may not be in an emotional or physical state to take an immediate stand against the assailant or to go through further trauma of investigation by the police or through an intrusive medical examination, and an accused should not merely be discharged under Section 376 because the prosecutrix (victim) has not stated about the same in her FIR or during MLC,” the HC noted.

The HC noted that in some cases an MLC may not disclose the actual incident such as this case where the alleged rape has been committed by a finger or by any other object or in any manner where “restraint marks or other medical evidence could not be adduced”.

Ruling in favour of the prosecution, the HC held that trial courts during the stage of framing charges, must not venture into the appreciation of evidence, rather it should frame charges where there is a prima facie case to show that an offence has been committed.