A month on, father of 3 sisters who died of starvation untraced

Over a month after the death of three sisters in east Delhi’s Mandawali, allegedly due to starvation, police are yet to trace their father, Mangal Singh. Police said they have tried reaching out to his wife’s family, adding they could not give any information regarding his whereabouts.

Meanwhile, officials at Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) said they have written to the district administration to find a suitable shelter home to transfer the girls’ mother, who is intellectually challenged.

The three girls died on July 24, allegedly due to negligence and starvation, with two post-mortem reports revealing that they had no fat in their bodies. Their father has been missing since the morning of the incident, and their mother was admitted to IHBAS after she was found to be mentally unstable.

Last month, IHBAS director Nimesh Desai told The Indian Express that the mother, Beena Singh, showed no signs of mental illness but suffered from an “intellectual disorder”, which meant that she was incapable of looking after her daughters since she needed care herself.

“She is still admitted in IHBAS, but she is only awaiting transfer. She is not displaying any signs of trauma. We have written to the district administration to find a suitable shelter home for her or send her to Nirmal Chhaya,” Desai said.

Currently, a compensation amount of Rs 25,000 has been provided to Narayan Yadav, a close friend of the family. Asked about Narayan’s whereabouts, DCP (east) Pankaj Singh said Narayan has gone to Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh and will be back in two-three days.

