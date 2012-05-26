A Mixed Welcome

Prego means welcome in Italian and is the name the Westin management in the Asia-Pacific region chose for their Italian fun-dining chain. The identically-named and similarly designed restaurants are meant to exude a hospitable bonhomie,and be seen as a place to relax,wine and dine with family and friends. Hence,we were quite excited to check out its Gurgaon avatar.

As expected,the décor reinforces the brand image of a casual,laid-back trattoria with cheerful hues of yellow and red,functional wooden furniture,glass wine cabinets,with sundry ingredients from the Italian kitchen scattered around. The service is efficient,and weve never seen waiters smile as much as they do here.

We start,obviously,with a starters platter that includes Insalata Caprese (tomatoes,basil and buffalo mozzarella,drizzled with olive oil),fried zucchini wrapped around bocconcini cheese,and tenderloin carpaccio with rocket leaves. The cheeses and salads make for a good (if conventional) summer starter,though the carpaccio could have done with seasoning,since it is rather tasteless.

Next up was the pasta course. We are served a Penne All amatriciana (smoked bacon,onions and a spiced tomato sauce) with what we think is a Linguini Gamberoni (prawns,parsley and garlic). The penne is a disappointment,with the undercooked tomato sauce and the overdone bacon (we thought they meant smoked,not burnt). The linguini is fine for seafood lovers,though it lacked punch.

Now for the main course. We decide go with braised lamb shanks accompanied by saffron risotto. The lamb shanks are flavourful. The risotto made a good accompaniment even though we wish the vegetables were uniformly cut.

For desserts,we go with the traditional tiramisu as well as Pregos signature Zuccotto al cioccolato (chocolate mud pie). The ice-cream-based mud pie steals the show: delicious,cunningly layered and garnished with oreo cookies.

Since its just started,Prego can be expected to require some fine-tuning in the menu.

Meal for two:Rs. 3,000 (including taxes,excluding alcohol)

Address:The Westin,MG Road,Gurgaon

Contact:4977777

