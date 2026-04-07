A missing BTech student, a family fight — and a security scare: Why UP man barged through Delhi Assembly gate

Sarabjit Singh (37), who triggered a security scare at the Delhi Assembly Monday after crashing through the VIP gate of the complex, was reportedly angry with his brother-in-law Harpreet for not telling him that his nephew was missing, said police.

The family has been searching for Harman (20), a second-year BTech student, in Punjab’s Anandpur Sahib for the past three days. Before he came to Delhi, Sarabjit argued with Harpreet in Punjab, police said.

Sources said Harman left Delhi by bus on April 1. His last-known location was traced to Nangal in Anandpur Sahib, where, it appears, he switched off his mobile phone.

He studies at GTBIT College in West Delhi’s Hari Nagar and lives in rented accommodation near his college. Harman’s family lives in Lakhimpur Kheri. Sarabjit lives in Pilibhit.

Speaking to The Indian Express over the phone, Harpreet said they have been staying in a gurdwara in Anandpur Sahib for the past three-four days while searching for Harman. “He last spoke to his mother on April 2, after which he switched off his mobile phone. He sounded fine during the call… but he did not reveal his location when my wife asked where he was at that moment,” said Harpreet, who is a farmer and a law graduate.

His family printed posters with his photograph, turned to social media, and announced a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh for anyone who helps find him.

Harpreet said Harman is good at studies and has never left home like this before. “We don’t know why he did this. We are already in pain and distress, and now what Sarabjit did in Delhi has added to our problems,” said Harpreet.

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When contacted, a senior police officer in West Delhi said CCTV footage suggested Harman left alone with a bag on his shoulder. Teams have been formed to search for him, and one team has also been sent to Anandpur Sahib, the officer added.

What happened between April 2 and 6

On April 2, Harpreet said he reached Delhi late at night to file a missing person complaint at Hari Nagar police station. The family stayed in the Capital until Harman’s phone location was traced to Anandpur Sahib.

Recounting the events before the Delhi Assembly incident, Harpreet said he reached Anandpur Sahib on April 4. The next day, he said, Sarabjit arrived in his Tata Sierra, demanding why he had not been informed about his missing nephew.

“We initially hid the news of my son’s disappearance from Sarabjit because he has been undergoing treatment for depression for the past seven-eight years. We knew that if he learned about Harman going missing, he might get upset. That is exactly what happened,” he said.

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“He fought with me, asked why I was not seeking help from the Delhi Police. He also claimed he had spoken to the Delhi Chief Minister. At that time, he was not carrying his medication. When I called his family in Pilibhit, they told me he had not been taking his medicines for the past week. I asked them to send the doctor’s prescription, but we could not get the medicines here. The next morning (April 6), we do not know when or how he reached Delhi,” Harpreet said.

Sarabjit is married and looks after the family’s rice mill business alongside farming. “Due to his depression, he sometimes becomes aggressive,” Harpreet added.

Sarabjeet was nabbed in Roop Nagar, an hour after he crashed through the VIP gate of the complex to purportedly try to meet Speaker Vijender Gupta in his office. He remained on the Assembly premises for around six minutes, but security personnel failed to apprehend him. Singh ultimately drove out of the complex in his SUV, leaving behind a bouquet of flowers and a garland of marigolds that he appeared to have brought for Gupta.

He is in Delhi Police custody and is being questioned.

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On Monday, Sarabjit’s elder brother, Avtar Singh, told the media that local police had visited them and said they would cooperate with the probe.