A little to money of their own: Women in Delhi look forward to monthly aid under Lakshmi Yojana

For years, 35-year-old Renu has spent what she earns on her family. On Wednesday, as she sat among hundreds of women at Talkatora Stadium, she found herself thinking about what she might finally buy for herself.

A domestic help who earns Rs 8,000 a month, Renu was the only woman from the 300 servant quarters in Pandara Road selected to attend the distribution of sanction letters for the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana on Wednesday.

“I have not decided yet what I will do with the money. Let it come into our account first, then I will believe it,” says Renu, whose husband, who does odd jobs, earns roughly Rs 15,000 a month.

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As Renu spoke to other women around her, she realised they had something else in common. They too spent whatever they earned on their husbands, children and household needs.

But this time, they might keep a little for themselves, says Renu, who plans to buy a suit for herself with the money.

The Delhi government on Wednesday launched Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, one of its key poll promises from last year’s Assembly elections, when the BJP returned to power in the Capital after nearly three decades.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Union Minister and Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra and other ministers symbolically handed sanction letters to 65 women. Around 4,190 beneficiaries attended the event.

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Under the scheme, women aged 21 to 60 will receive Rs 2,500 a month from September 1. Of this, Rs 1,000 will be available through a digital wallet for spending, while Rs 1,500 will go towards an Fixed Deposit or Recurring Deposit to build savings.

For 40-year-old Roopa Saini, who runs a small tailoring shop in Palam, the money means she may finally be able to save.

“My husband is a contractor, but work has been irregular. I earn Rs 12,000 every month from my shop, of which Rs 8,000 goes towards its rent. The rest is spent on household items… We are not able to save for an emergency,” Roopa says.

For 42-year-old Anuradha Devi, the assistance will help with medical expenses.

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Her husband works as a security guard and earns around Rs 15,000 a month. Recently, she was diagnosed with spinal issues and a partially blocked vein in her brain. “I get treated in a government hospital, but we have to buy medicines from outside… We have been borrowing from friends and family,” Anuradha says.

She hopes to repay those loans with the savings she builds through the scheme.

The government said 9.22 lakh women had registered for the scheme and around 6.6 lakh had submitted their final applications by Tuesday.

According to the CM, the scheme was aimed at giving women financial security and greater confidence to make their own decisions.

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But for some beneficiaries, the monthly assistance is only part of what they want from the government.

Sangam Vihar resident Anjum Gupta (37) says while the money would help with daily expenses, better public services would make a bigger difference.

“The government should focus on improving schools and hospitals. That will ease our burden even more,” she says.