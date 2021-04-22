Former Delhi minister A K Walia dies of Covid-19

Former Delhi minister and senior Delhi Congress leader AK Walia died Thursday morning after contracting Covid-19. He was admitted at Apollo Hospital.

The 72-year-old was a doctor by profession and was elected to the Delhi Assembly four times. He was the minister of Health, Urban Development, and Land and Building in the Sheila Dikshit cabinet.

Walia, who also had a clinic in Laxmi Nagar, contested polls from East Delhi’s Geeta Colony for the first time in 1993. After delimitation, he contested from Laxmi Nagar.

He quit the Congress briefly in 2017, after alleging that tickets for MCD polls were being given to undeserving candidates in exchange of money. He later rejoined the party and fought his last election from Krishna Nagar in 2020. He lost to AAP’s SK Bagga.