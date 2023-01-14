A hoax bomb call to the Delhi airport — for newfound love

A 24-year-old trainee ticketing agent of British Airways was arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly making a hoax bomb call to the SpiceJet call centre when its Pune-bound flight was about to depart from the capital Thursday.

Police said a few minutes before a Delhi-Pune SpiceJet flight was about to depart from IGI Airport around 9.30 pm, information was received at the airline’s call centre regarding a bomb in the flight. The CISF control room was informed and the aircraft was parked at an isolation bay. After the luggage of passengers was checked by CISF, no suspicious item was found. Thereafter, the airline lodged a complaint with the IGI Airport police station and a case was lodged.

During investigation, the mobile number from which the call was placed was traced to Abhinav Prakash, a resident of Dwarka. A raid was carried out and the accused was arrested from his house.

During questioning, the accused disclosed that he went to Manali recently for a trip with his friends where they met two girls. “Both the girls were departing to Pune from Delhi and his friends told him that they wanted to spend some more time with their girlfriends and goaded him to figure out a plan to delay their departure from Delhi. The three allegedly formulated a malicious plan of making a hoax bomb call with the motive of getting the flight cancelled,” DCP (IGI) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

The accused immediately called the SpiceJet Airline customer care phone number from his phone and passed on the message. After SpiceJet officials tried to reach him, he stopped picking up their calls, the DCP added.

The other two accused are allegedly absconding. Police said Abhinav was working as a trainee with British Airways in DLF Qutub Plaza, Gurgaon, for the last seven months.