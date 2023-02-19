A gurdwara? A car? Where does one go when their home is demolished?

Harpreet and her sister-in-law Jasmine sat next to each other, recalling the belongings that they lost along with their home. Pointing at one of their sofas and a wooden shelf at their makeshift refuge, they said, “They were damaged in last week’s demolition drive at Mehrauli, just like our lives.”

The two women’s families are among scores who have been uprooted following the five-day demolition drive by the Delhi Development Authority.

While L-G V K Saxena had ordered the DDA to stop the drive on Wednesday, many from the area are now homeless and have been taking shelter in gurdwaras, rented accommodations or homes of relatives. Some have also been forced to sleep in their vehicles in a bid to protect the articles left in the open following the demolition.

Harpreet and Jasmine are currently living at Shri Guru Singh Sabha, along with their husbands and children, in one room. “While our house was being demolished, we collected all our stuff in a haphazard manner and came to the gurdwara. A lot of people, including our relatives, had to come to help us. It was unbearable and the worst day of our lives,” Harpreet said.

“The gurdwara committee has given us a spare hall in their basement to stay and to keep our belongings. The day our house was demolished, we had no idea we would lose the roof over our heads. We went to court to get a stay order but by the time we came back, it was done,” said Harpreet.

With half of a hall at the gurdwara full of their belongings, it’s a task for her family to find anything. “Even the medicines we are supposed to take every day are missing,” Harpreet said.

“To take a shower, we have to go to our relatives’ houses. Since we are spending all our time here, even going to the washroom has become a thing of worry. However, our relatives have been kind and keep sending us food or inviting us over for lunch or dinner. Our kids are also spending their days in the houses of our relatives. My son has his Board exam this year, and I don’t want him to lose focus,” added Jasmine.

Advertisement

Harpreet said on Tuesday, her son had his school farewell. “On Monday, the demolition took place, but I asked him to go. I told him that this is a part of life and he should enjoy his farewell,” she said.

The women said no politician visited any of the residents whose houses have been demolished.

According to Harpreet, their house was built on custodian land and they had bought it from a family who purchased it at an auction in 1959. “Our father-in-law bought the land from one Shoauhari Lal, who got the land from Dileep Singh after buying it in an auction. We have the whole chain of custodian land,” she said.

Advertisement

“All our papers are genuine, we have been paying house tax, electricity and water bills. We have lived our lives as responsible citizens; but this still happened. We have been given a stay by the Delhi High Court till February 23. Let’s see what happens next. But now the house has been demolished so what is the point,” said Harpreet.

She said she doesn’t want compensation from the government but wants “to be left alone”. “Will they send the compensation the way they sent bulldozers to our houses?”

Another resident Manish, whose house and shop were demolished, is sleeping in his Maruti Eeco van. “I have shifted my family members to a relative’s house but I have to take care of our belongings which are still here. A lot of furniture is buried under the ruins,” he said.

Meanwhile, 74-year-old Rukaiya Begum said she had fought over the rights of her land and house for six years in the Delhi High Court roughly 10 years ago. Now, she has been left with a partly demolished house. “My husband passed away while I was very young. My elder son died when he was just 17 years old. My younger son lives with his wife but keeps sending me some money so that I can take care of myself. He keeps visiting as well,” said Begum, who lives alone.

Rukaiya said the house was the only accomplishment in her life. “I am sitting here for the last four days with dust in my clothes and hair,” she said, adding that her husband built the house when the area was nothing but jungle.

“We bought the land from a family who had got the land on auction but wanted to vacate the area. Then, first, the DDA came and then the ASI also came claiming that the land is theirs. We showed them the documents we had and then they stopped troubling us. But then the builder tried to trouble me as well and I had to fight the case for six years, which I won,” she said.

Advertisement

Irfan (35), an autorickshaw driver, has shifted his family to a rented accommodation after his house, next to the post office in Mehrauli, was demolished. “I used some of my savings and renovated the house a couple of months ago; now everything has been wasted,” said Irfan.

He said his family of five are staying in a one-room set in a nearby lane. “It takes years to build a house and it took some minutes for it to be demolished. What can we do? We are not powerful enough to buy another house all over again. We will wait till the court makes a decision,” he said.