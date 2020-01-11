A gunshot, then sharp pain: Man ‘shot’ at Jamia protest

The protests by Jamia students and local residents had spiralled into violence after a section of protesters tried to march to Parliament but was stopped at Mathura Road. The protests by Jamia students and local residents had spiralled into violence after a section of protesters tried to march to Parliament but was stopped at Mathura Road.

Three weeks after he suffered an injury, allegedly in firing by police personnel during an anti-CAA protest near New Friends Colony on December 15, Mohammad Tamim (23) has claimed the hospital where he was treated held back his medical reports.

On January 5, The Indian Express reported that an investigation into the violence during the December 15 protests had revealed that three bullets were fired by two police personnel in front of an ACP-rank officer — contrary to the Delhi Police claims that not a single bullet was fired by them during the clashes.

While Tamim’s discharge summary from Holy Family Hospital said he underwent surgery for removal of a “foreign body” from his left thigh, he claimed he was told by emergency staff that he had suffered a gunshot wound.

He also alleged he was not given anything to numb the pain, and that his hands were tied.

Father George PA, director of Holy Family Hospital, said the discharge summary, which details the treatment given to the patient, was provided to Tamim: “It was removal of small particles (from his body) which could have been done in our small, emergency OT. But due to the sensitive nature of this particular case, we did it in the main OT. Local anaesthesia was given. We put a strap around patients so they don’t fall.”

Apart from Tamim, Jamia students Ajaz Ahmad (20) and Mohammad Shoaib (23) were admitted to Safdarjung Hospital, with each alleging they had received a bullet injury.

Tamim said he was on way to meet his grandmother in Nizamuddin, who was ill, and had stopped when he saw protesters near New Friends Colony around 4 pm “to find out what was happening”. He claimed that when the lathi charge started, he ran for cover in a lane inside New Friends Colony. “Three police constables had followed us. I was between them and 7-8 protesters, who had started pelting stones from the other side. I was running to hide behind a car when I saw one of the constables take out a service revolver and load it. I signalled him to not do it but he fired; one bullet hit me in the thigh and one brushed past my hip. I fell down and they ran away,” he alleged.

Around the same time, Ajaz Ahmad, returning home in a bus from Old Delhi after buying medicines for his mother, saw traffic near Sarai Jullena. Within moments, he saw a crowd of protesters running past the bus, he said.

“Everyone began getting down from the bus and running away. As I was crossing the divider to go over to the other side of the road, I suddenly heard a gunshot. Within seconds, I had trouble breathing and felt a sharp pain near my chest,” claimed Ahmad.

Showing his injury, Ahmad claimed the bullet entered his body from the left side of his chest and came out from the right side of his torso. “No teargas was fired at the time. I didn’t see who had fired the shot, but Safdarjung Hospital staff told me it was a gunshot injury,” he claimed.

Ahmad added he was discharged from the hospital 20 days later. During this time, he said, police came to record his statement five-six times.

