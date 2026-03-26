A groom-to-be, a man returning from a fun trip: Two killed as bus overturns in Central Delhi’s Karol Bagh

Critically injured victims were sent to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, and others were taken to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Lady Hardinge Medical College. Two of them succumbed to their injuries at RML Hospital, police said.

A man who was coming home for his own wedding and another who had gone on a fun trip with his cousin. The two men who were killed after a sleeper bus carrying around 30 passengers overturned near Jhandewalan Temple in Central Delhi’s Karol Bagh early on Wednesday hardly knew it was their last ride.

Several others sustained injuries in the incident, police said.

An officer said that the deceased have been identified as Shehbaj Alam (30) and Mahesh (21) — both from Uttar Pradesh.

Police said that the accident happened around 1 am on Wednesday. “The bus was travelling from Jaipur to Fatehpuri in Delhi’s Sadar Bazar and was carrying around 30 passengers at the time of the incident,” the officer said.