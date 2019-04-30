A day later, woman injured in crash regains consciousness

Two days after a property dealer and his driver were killed after a speeding truck hit the divider, veered into the opposite carriageway and hit two vehicles, Seema Dutta (49), the property dealer’s wife, regained consciousness at a hospital Monday.

Advertising

According to police, the last thing she remembers is coming back from a wedding in Naraina with her husband Dalip Dutta. For now, doctors and police have told her that her husband is alive, since they don’t want her to deal with the trauma at this point.

“We are yet to take her statement. The woman’s condition has improved and she is expected to make it. The truck driver has not been arrested so far. We are yet to contact the owner of the truck to get information about his location,” said a police officer. According to police, the truck belongs to a resident of Rajasthan.

The incident had taken place Saturday night, when the speeding truck rammed a divider at South Extension, hitting a Honda City car, in which the Duttas were travelling, before landing on top of a Creta SUV.

Advertising

In the SUV was Avinash Jindal, an MBA student and the owner of a cafe in Mumbai, who was also returning from a wedding party in Pitampura. He was accompanied by his brother, Saurabh Jindal, and relatives Shammi and Ankit.

“We barely remember what happened. I just remember speaking about the wedding of my father’s best friend. I saw the truck rise several feet up in the air and land on our car,” Avinash said.

According to police, the truck was coming from Lajpat Nagar and heading towards Dhaula Kuan carriageway route. The accident took place when the vehicle reached an underpass at South Extension, where it hit the divider.

As Avinash and his relatives fell on the road when they got out of their car, they were unable to catch a glimpse of the truck driver abandoning the vehicle, or the injured people in the Honda City car.

“Both men inside the Honda City car were dead right on impact. Since the woman was sitting in the rear of the car, she survived,” a police officer said.