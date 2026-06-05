A day after Malviya nagar hotel fire | Committees formed to seal buildings in Capital flouting fire safety norms

The committees have also been directed to seek inputs from the utility services and other local authorities of the Delhi government.

A day after 21 people were killed in a fire at a bed and breakfast facility in Malviya Nagar’s Hauz Rani in South Delhi, the Delhi government has constituted 13 district-level and 39 sub-division-level committees to conduct a citywide survey of all the buildings with six storeys (ground plus five floors) and more, including hospitals and nursing homes, to find out if they are violating fire safety norms.

These will inspect and institute sealing actions under the extant legal framework relating to fire safety, building by-laws and applicable legislations.

According to an official order issued on Thursday, the district-level committees will comprise the District Magistrates of respective districts as the chairperson, MCD Deputy Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner of Police, and Divisional Officer, Fire.