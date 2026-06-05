A day after Malviya nagar hotel fire | Committees formed to seal buildings in Capital flouting fire safety norms

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A day after 21 people were killed in a fire at a bed and breakfast facility in Malviya Nagar’s Hauz Rani in South Delhi, the Delhi government has constituted 13 district-level and 39 sub-division-level committees to conduct a citywide survey of all the buildings with six storeys (ground plus five floors) and more, including hospitals and nursing homes, to find out if they are violating fire safety norms.
These will inspect and institute sealing actions under the extant legal framework relating to fire safety, building by-laws and applicable legislations.
According to an official order issued on Thursday, the district-level committees will comprise the District Magistrates of respective districts as the chairperson, MCD Deputy Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner of Police, and Divisional Officer, Fire.
“The District level Committees will coordinate the city-wise special survey drive against illegal and unauthorised buildings and establishments operating in violation of fire safety norms and building bye-laws. It will undertake the inspections and sealing actions in a systematic manner and prioritise buildings (G+5 and above and/or with basements) having commercial activities (such as Bread and Breakfast places, Hotels, Restaurants, Banquet halls, Guest Houses, Hospitals, Nursing Homes and other commercial activity) and not having Fire Safety Certificates from fire safety point of view,” read the order.
“This enforcement drive will conduct rigorous fire compliance inspections and sealing of non-compliant establishments in a systematic fashion. The Committee may co-opt officers from DDA, MCD and other authorities for expeditious and effective execution of its mandate. The DM, if required, may also invoke powers under Disaster Management (DM) Act, 2005 for ensuring comprehensive action,” it said.
The sub-division-level committees will each comprise the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Revenue District) as the chairperson, MCD Assistant Commissioner, and Assistant Commissioner of Police.
Officials said that the special drive began on Thursday and about nine B&B establishments in Malviya Nagar, including Green Residency, Lemon Green, Golden Residency, were evacuated.
The committees have also been directed to seek inputs from the utility services and other local authorities of the Delhi government.
“The Committees may also seek the services of the architects empaneled by MCD and NDMC for assistance for completing the survey in a time-bound manner. The Committee may co-opt officers from DDA, MCD and other authorities for expeditious and effective execution of its mandate,” the order read.
Officials said that the district-level committees will supervise the sub-division-level committees.
The sub-division-level committees will submit a report to the respective District Magistrate daily who will submit weekly reports to the Divisional Commissioner (Revenue) and Principal Secretary (Home), said officials.
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