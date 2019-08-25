A day after deadline, long queues, confused drivers at RFID toll booths

A day after the deadline to fix radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags on commercial vehicles expired, long queues and lack of awareness among drivers were witnessed in at three least toll booths in the capital Saturday.

While officials said more than 5,700 commercial vehicles paid the penalty Saturday, several operators at toll booths on the Bardarpur-Faridabad flyway, Delhi-Noida-Delhi flyway and Ghazipur (old), which were visited by The Sunday Express, said they refrained from fining drivers of vehicles that were yet to get RFID tags, as they feared violence.

“Some drivers don’t even listen. They abuse us when we inform them about the new system. Few even threatened us with guns when we stopped them,” said a toll staff at DND flyway.

The South Corporation had announced that vehicles entering the capital after midnight Friday would have to pay double the amount of municipal toll and environment compensation charge (ECC).

The RFID system has come into force at 13 border points in the capital from where around 85% of traffic enters Delhi. The toll would be deducted automatically when a vehicle having the tag on its windscreen passes through the toll.

Meanwhile, long queues were also seen at RFID registration points set up near toll booths, with some drivers waiting for hours to get the tags.“Toll staff had been informing us since July about the new system but we didn’t think much of it as we already had an MCD pass. We realised today that we would have to pay double tax if we don’t get the tags,” said Satbir, a cab driver.

Bablu, a commercial vehicle driver, said, “I knew about the system for some time but I kept delaying it. Now I am having to stand here in the queue and incur losses. But it’s better than paying a hefty fine.”

While many drivers complained of having to wait in the queues, some praised the RFID system. “Time is crucial for us and with the introduction of this system, we will be able to pass through the tolls without having to halt and interact with the staff,” said Himanshu, a taxi driver.

In order to reduce the queues, authorities have decided to create a document collection point at booths where drivers can submit their details, pay the tag’s price of Rs 236 and collect it within seven days. An online document submission system has also been introduced. As of 5.30pm Saturday, around 1.83 lakh RFID tags had been sold, an increase of 35,000 since Friday.

Officials said the switch to RFID will help cut down on emissions by reducing traffic jams and having better management over collection of ECC.