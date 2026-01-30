A commando trained in firearms use and Krav Maga, she was beaten to death by husband

Two days after a 27-year-old SWAT commando of the Delhi Police died after she was allegedly hit on the head by her husband with a dumbbell, police have added sections relating to dowry harassment and violence to the case against the accused, officials said.

Police officers said the commando, Kajal, was four months pregnant with her second child when she was attacked by her husband, Ankur, on January 24, allegedly during an argument.

“The arguments between the couple were allegedly over dowry demands by Ankur’s family,” a police officer said.

In 2022, Kajal was among the few officers who volunteered to be part of SWAT, an anti-terror unit of specialised, highly trained commandos under the Special Cell of the Delhi Police. She was 23 at the time.