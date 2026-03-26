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A cleric, lawyer, 4 others held under UAPA for ‘JeM links’, a Ghaziabad village shrouded in silence

Day after Ikram Ali’s arrest, colleagues at Ghaziabad district court submitted a memorandum to police saying he was not involved in any anti-national activities

Written by: Neetika Jha
5 min readUpdated: Mar 26, 2026 08:56 AM IST
Six men, including a cleric and a lawyer, have been arrested in Ghaziabad under UAPA for alleged links with Jaish-e-Mohammad.Nahal village, to which all the 6 arrested belong. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)
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A few days after the US and Israel launched their attacks on Iran, with the killing of its Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Mohd Javed, a cleric at a mosque in Nahal village of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, watched and shared videos of speeches made by Khamenei.

On March 12, Javed was arrested along with five others.

“Where is it written that we cannot watch Khamenei’s videos? Police told us they found chats on Javed’s phone… but all we know is that he used the word talwar (sword). How is that a crime?” says a villager.

As per the Ghaziabad Police, however, the crime of the six – all belonging to the entirely Muslim village of Nahal, with a population of 22,500 – is much more serious. They accuse Javed, 45; Mohd Savez, 20; Mohd Junaid, 23; Mohd Fardin, 22; Ikram Ali, 36; and Mohd Fazru, 48, of being in touch with members of the banned Jaish-e- Mohammad and seeking to join it, and of using social media to “spread anti-national content and radicalise others”.

They claim to have seized mobile phones as evidence.

Barring Ikram, who is a lawyer at district court in Ghaziabad, Junaid, who works as an assistant at the same court and Javed, who is a cleric, all others are in irregular jobs. Masuri gram pradhan Tassawar Ali says Fazru has a small cart in which he transports scraps, Fardin is a labourer and Savez owns a small kirana shop.

At Nahal village, with houses that are badly in need of paint, there is a hush, marked by disbelief. Men stand in clusters, women rush by, and from terraces, half-open windows or from behind iron doors, faces appear only to quickly pull back. Almost no one claims to know any of the six.

Savez’s brother who does not want to be identified, and who is temporarily running the Zeeshan Kirana store owned by Savez, also brushes away all queries.

A neighbour, who lives just 50 metres away, says: “Savez was the last person we thought would be arrested in a case like this and be called a terrorist.”

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Savez’s sister, who also doesn’t want to be identified, says three of her brothers, all elder to Savez, are in good jobs. “One of them is employed with the Indian Air Force, another is an engineer and a third lives in America.” Savez was more religiously inclined, stopped studies after Class 10 and hoped to become a maulana, she adds.

She says police picked up Savez from his shop around 4.30 pm on March 12. “No one had any idea what he had done. When we asked police, they did not say anything,” she says. The arrest of the others followed.

Villagers say Ikram was arrested around 10:30 pm on March 12, Fardin was arrested when he came to the police station to enquire about Savez, and Fazru was held after he went to get his phone from police. A cousin of Junaid’s says police first arrested his brother and brother-in-law, and put pressure on the family to hand him over. “Junaid’s father thought that it was an investigation and he will be free soon, and so sent him.”

A lawyer who works with Ikram, Mohammad Chand Alam, says he has been practising for over a decade. “When Ikram was arrested, a group of senior lawyers gave a memorandum to the Ghaziabad Police Commissioner saying he was not involved in any anti-national activities,” Alam said.

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The president of the Ghaziabad Bar Association, Bramhadev Tyagi, confirms this, adding that Ikram was among the senior-most lawyers in the district court.

Ikram’s house in Nahal village is locked.

District Commissioner of Police, Ghaziabad (Rural), Surendra Nath Tiwari calls Savez “self-motivated”. “We have recovered his mobile phone and have evidence against him. We are questioning him,” Tiwari says, calling Savez and Javed the main accused.

On Javed, the DCP adds: “His uncle was wanted in an incident of violence and fled to Pakistan. We have found that Javed has been in touch with him. We are investigating the case further.” Javed is the only one among the six who does not live in Nahal any more, having shifted to Masuri, where he is maulana at a mosque.

Also Read | Why SC denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam: UAPA’s ever-widening definition of terrorism

Earlier, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ghaziabad, Lipi Nagaich said Instagram chats showed Savez was in touch with a Jaish-e-Mohammad member called Hamza. “Hamza shared some videos of the outfit with them, and the six were planning to join it. They also used the Signal application (to ensure secure exchanges),” Nagaich told The Indian Express.

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Tiwari claims they stumbled upon the six during routine surveillance. “We were informed that some men of Nahal village were involved in anti-national activities. When police began an investigation, the names of the six accused came to light.”

They have been booked at Masuri Police Station under Sections of endangering unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country, promoting enmity and criminal conspiracy of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The pradhan says he has made several visits to the police station to enquire about the men. “We always get into trouble. Even if some people are responsible, all of us are blamed,” he adds.

Neetika Jha
Neetika Jha

Neetika Jha is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in the Noida bureau. She primarily covers crime, health, and environmental issues, as well as human-interest features across Noida, Ghaziabad, and Western Uttar Pradesh. Professional Profile Education: She is an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. Core Beat: Her work focuses on the administrative and social challenges of the NCR's satellite cities. She is known for her detailed reporting on civic infrastructure (like the Noida International Airport), environmental violations, and high-profile criminal investigations. Personal Interests: Outside of reporting, she is an avid reader of fiction (citing The Thursday Murder Club and Yellowface as recent favorites) and a gardening enthusiast. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Neetika’s recent reportage has been dominated by winter-related crises in the NCR and significant criminal legalities: 1. Environment & Public Safety "Greater Noida Authority slaps fines on firms for violating GRAP IV norms" (Dec 21, 2025): Reporting on heavy penalties imposed on major developers like NBCC for flouting anti-pollution construction bans. "Fatal pile-up on Yamuna Expressway: Fog, high speed emerge as key safety risks" (Dec 17, 2025): A major report on a 15-vehicle collision caused by dense fog that killed 17 people. "At Chilla, Kalindi, DND, many fined Rs 20,000 for non-compliance to Delhi's BS-VI rule" (Dec 19, 2025): On-the-ground reporting from the borders where Noida police penalize non-compliant vehicles entering the capital. "Driving in Noida amid fog? New speed limits in effect till Feb 15" (Dec 13, 2025): Detailing the seasonal traffic restrictions aimed at preventing highway accidents. 2. Crime & Legal Developments "'Have you ever heard of a murder case being withdrawn?': Court in Akhlaq lynching case" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering a critical courtroom hearing where the court questioned the UP government's petition to withdraw charges against the accused. "After losing money in stock market, bank employee in Ghaziabad withdraws Rs 64 lakh from customers' accounts" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative piece on internal bank fraud and the risks of modern digital embezzlement. "Woman shot dead by partner in Noida: Three days on, accused still on the run" (Dec 2, 2025): Tracking a high-profile domestic violence and murder case in Central Noida. 3. Human Interest & Features "'Had tears in my eyes': Army men walk bride down the aisle 20 years after father died in terror attack" (Dec 2, 2025): A moving story about soldiers from a Punjab Grenadiers unit fulfilling a father's duty for his daughter. "How a Zepto delivery man heard a cry — and saved two kids dumped in Noida drain" (Dec 2025): A viral human-interest story highlighting individual heroism in the city. Signature Style Neetika is recognized for her meticulous follow-up on local tragedies. Whether it is a massive pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway or the ongoing construction of the Jewar (Noida) Airport, she focuses on systemic lapses and the safety of commuters. Her crime reporting often explores the psychological motives behind "crimes of passion" and the rising trend of financial cyber-fraud in the Ghaziabad-Noida belt. ... Read More

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