A capital attraction: Sewage Canal

Plastic bags, rotting vegetables, discarded footwear and clothes – layers of garbage choke several stretches of a 5-km long drain that runs through parts of Northeast Delhi including Gautampuri, New Usmanpur and Bhajanpura. According to residents in some areas, parts of the drain had not been cleaned of the garbage in months.

Near Seelampur, the drain cleaves the locality into two with Gautampuri on one side and Brahmpuri on the other. A crane, meant to shovel the garbage and fish it out of the drain, stands on one side of the wall that lines the drain, but it hasn’t moved in about two months, said Mohammad Afzal (42), who runs a shop close by in Gautampuri. “The drain is never cleaned properly in this area. The garbage has not been cleared in about two months, but the filth in the drain is a problem that has persisted for many years. The last time some of it was cleared was before the MCD elections,” Afzal said.

In some areas, residents said the MCD vehicle that collects garbage does not arrive regularly. “The vehicle covers the main roads but does not enter the galis. There are no large dustbins either where the garbage can be dumped,” Afzal said.

Kallan Khan (57) and Mohammad Asif Qureshi (42), both residents of Gautampuri, said the MCD garbage vehicle does not make rounds of their locality. Both said that complaints have fallen on deaf ears so far.

“Recent complaints to MCD officials have been met with responses like the oath taking is not complete and budget has not been allotted,” said Qureshi.

“Residents from different areas carry their waste to the drain and dump it here. The best option would be to cover the drain with something,” Afzal added.

In some stretches, such as the one near Vijay Colony in New Usmanpur, waste was cleared about two days ago – some of it still lying along the road that runs alongside the drain – but residents said the waste will soon make a comeback.

“The layer of garbage will return in a few days before MCD vehicle comes to clear it. The vehicle makes its rounds here in the morning, but it is a densely populated area and people come to dump waste in the drain at night,” said Vir Singh, a resident of the colony and a retired MCD staffer.

Sunita, a resident of Gamri Extension in Bhajanpura, also said the MCD vehicle makes regular rounds around Bhajanpura but the drain has continued to remain covered in garbage.

According to an MCD official, the drain is a 5-km long one that runs through five wards with a population of around 3 lakh.

“The drain is being cleared and it is a repeated process. If people cooperate and stop throwing the waste… the one solution is to place a net over it so waste cannot be thrown into it. But funding for it is a challenge. Dustbins have been placed in some places. In the small lanes, the vehicle is not able to enter because many of these colonies were unauthorised ones and the lanes are not wide enough. Cycle rickshaws are often used in such cases to collect garbage from the lane,” the official said.