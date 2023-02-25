A blow by blow account of what happened inside Delhi MCD House

Fists flew once more in the MCD House Friday as the standing committee elections were disrupted again while counting of votes was underway. Mayor Shelly Oberoi has now announced re-election at 11 am Monday — a move opposed by BJP leaders who have demanded the MCD be dissolved.

The scuffle broke out after Oberoi declared one vote invalid in the election to six members of the Standing Committee, a key panel which has executive and financial powers.

Voting started around 11.30 am and 242 of the 250 councillors voted; counting began at 2.30 pm. At 4.30 pm, protests broke out after the mayor declared one vote invalid.

Clash between BJP and AAP Councillors after counting of elections for Standing Committee of MCD House, in New Delhi on Friday. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA 24 02 2023. Clash between BJP and AAP Councillors after counting of elections for Standing Committee of MCD House, in New Delhi on Friday. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA 24 02 2023.

Following this, the BJP started arguing and raising slogans against the mayor. AAP councillors raised slogans in retaliation.

After about two hours of arguments and sloganeering, around 7.15 pm, as the Mayor was about to announce the results, a no holds barred fight broke out between two sides. Party leaders climbed on the stage and broke the podium, mics and pen stand.

Councillors then kicked, slapped, punched, shoved and tore each other’s clothes. BJP councillor Sanjeev Singh was seen running after the mayor, allegedly to snatch the ballot papers from her hand. She was eventually shoved and gheraoed by a bunch of councillors.

Oberoi later said, “At the time of declaration of results of the Standing Committee, BJP councillors made a fatal attack on me. I don’t know what would have happened if the women civil defence employees had not rescued me.” “Requested an urgent appointment with the @Delhi Police Commissioner tomorrow regarding the attack on me by BJP Councillors in the MCD House,” she also tweeted.

A BJP councillor from Anarkali ward, Meenakshi, sustained injuries. Showing a bleeding cut on her hand, she alleged, “I was standing silently and trying to escape the brawl when an AAP councillor attacked me with a sharp object.”

AAP claimed one of their councillors, Ashok Kumar Manu, collapsed during the fight and was later taken to a nearby hospital. CR Park councillor Ashu Thakur (AAP), BJP leader Puneet Sharma and Darya Ganj councillor Sarika Chaudhary (AAP) were also seen engaged in a scuffle.

Thakur, who was standing on a table and hitting her rivals, was yanked off the desk, allegedly by a BJP leader. One leader, Amit Nagpal, was seen carrying a sharp glass object when a group of AAP leaders gheraoed him.

BJP leader Kamaljeet Sherawat claimed “election commission officials declared that three candidates each of AAP and BJP have won. But despite that, the AAP Mayor is not accepting their decision and declared some votes invalid”.

AAP MLA Atishi said after the protest, “Such brutal violence and incidents did not even take place in Bihar but are happening in the national capital. All the terms and conditions of the BJP were accepted but as soon they found that they were losing, they snatched the ballot papers and attacked the mayor. She had to run from the house. Even after coming out of the house, male BJP councillors physically assaulted her and tore the ballot papers. Several of our councillors including women were physically assaulted and some were taken to hospital. We have filed a complaint and requested for an FIR.”

BJP alleged 10 of their leaders were attacked and suffered injuries. “AAP MLA Atishi was giving instructions to her leaders to physically attack our councillors. Sarika Chaudhary is clearly seen slapping our leader following her instructions,” alleged BJP leader Harish Khurrana.

Following the violence, Delhi Police increased security on the fourth floor of the Civic Centre where the MCD house is situated. All the lifts were blocked and people were restricted from entering the premises.

The house resumed again at 9.05 pm. AAP leader Durgesh Pathak blamed MCD secretary Bhagwan Singh for the entire incident: “Municipal secretary Bhagwan Singh was in full support of BJP. Despite the vote being invalid, he was in disagreement and was on the side of BJP. His irresponsibility is the reason for everything that happened today.”

Oberoi later announced re-election and adjourned the house till Monday. BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the party does not support the AAP’s offer of re-election. Meanwhile, a report undersigned by the MCD Secretary said the vote declared invalid by the AAP was not so.

While Oberoi announced re-elections, the BJP announced it would set in motion the dissolution of the MCD — which would require civic elections to be held in the city once again — by asking the MHA to intervene.

Police, meanwhile, said they have received a complaint from both sides regarding a marshal getting injured in the ruckus.