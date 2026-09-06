Delhi’s Kitchener Lake fails water quality norms despite Rs 36 lakh cleaning work

A 66-acre lake inside the protected Central Ridge forest in Delhi was supposed to be on the road to revival.

But months after the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) told the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that the water quality of the Kitchener Lake met the prescribed standards, a recent report from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) submitted before the green court late August flagged multiple concerns.

The NGT, which has been holding proceedings on the water quality of the lake since 2024, on September 1 sought a response from the DDA within a month to explain the gaps even as cleaning work to the tune of Rs 36 lakh has already been awarded.

The DDA has been undertaking cleaning and in-situ bioremediation at the lake.

The order referred to DDA records on a tender acceptance of Rs 14.08 lakh for cleaning the lake in 2025. It also cited a second tender acceptance, dated July 30, for Rs 22.58 lakh for cleaning work over 365 days.

Failing standards

According to the DPCC’s water-quality report filed before the NGT late August, the lake’s water failed to meet prescribed norms for key parameters, including Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD), Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) and fecal coliform.

The lake recorded a BOD of 40 mg/l and COD of 88 mg/l. Fecal coliform was recorded at 15 × 10³ MPN/100 ml, as per the analysis of samples collected from the lake in July, revealed the DPCC report. “It is noted that the requisite parameters including fecal coliform, BOD and COD are not meeting the prescribed norms,” the NGT’s September 1 order read.

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The sample also recorded a pH of 8.1, dissolved oxygen (DO) of 4.9 mg/l and free ammonia of 0.195 mg/l. Total dissolved solids stood at 1,880 mg/l, while total suspended solids were 136 mg/l. Chloride was recorded at 765.8 mg/l and hardness at 644 mg/l.

The water was assessed against Class-D criteria,

intended for propagation of wildlife and fisheries. Under the criteria cited in the NGT order, pH should be between 6.5 and 8.5, dissolved oxygen should be at least 4 mg/l and free ammonia should not exceed 1.2 mg/l. This means some parameters specifically listed under the Class-D criteria — including pH, DO and free ammonia — were within the prescribed range.

Previous hearings

In May, the DDA had told the Tribunal that remedial measures had improved the lake’s water quality and that recent laboratory reports showed that prescribed standards were met.

In an affidavit submitted during the proceedings, it reported improvement in water quality based on samples collected between January and May last year.

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Amid the proceedings, environmental activists Madhumita Singh and Anil Sood disputed the assessment, and cited photographs submitted by the authority, alleging that authority showed a nearby lake in Jheel Park rather than Kitchener Lake.

The NGT subsequently ordered the DPCC to independently collect and analyse a fresh sample from Kitchener Lake. The July 14 sample — on which the report was based — was collected in compliance with the direction.

The bottlenecks

In the Delhi Master Plan 2041, the DDA has underlined, “The water bodies in Delhi are an important part of the city’s natural drainage system and perform several ecological functions. They help in groundwater recharge, flood moderation, biodiversity conservation and providing recreational opportunities. However, many of these water bodies have been encroached upon, polluted or otherwise degraded.”

The Master Plan proposes their “protection, rejuvenation and integration with the city’s green-blue infrastructure”.

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“The water bodies, along with the drains, wetlands, river and other natural features, should be conserved as an interconnected ecological network rather than treated as isolated sites,” it says.

With reference to Kitchener Lake, its condition affects not only the lake’s ability to support wildlife and fisheries, but also the health of the surrounding forest ecosystem.

While the DDA earlier proposed using treated water from the sewage treatment plant at the nearby RR Base Hospital as a longer-term source for the lake, the bottleneck was the need for construction activity inside the protected forest, which requires court approvals.

Meanwhile, the issue of pollution in Delhi’s key lakes is not new. Earlier this year, after mass fish deaths were reported in Sanjay lake in May, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena directed the DDA to revive 77 water bodies within 30 to 90 days as part of a phased mission for restoration.