A 19-yr-old travels 900 km with husband to catch online abuser

Frustrated with online harassment through fake Facebook profiles, circulation of her pictures on WhatsApp groups and threats of acid attack, a 19-year-old woman and her 36-year-old husband took a 900-km trip — from Delhi to Khandwa district in Madhya Pradesh — to set up a trap with the help of the local police and catch her abuser.

The woman, a local singer and model, had initially approached local police in Delhi and several branches of the cyber cell to register a case against the accused, Shakir Hussain, but no action was taken.

The woman claimed Hussain called her to Bengaluru and promised to delete the Facebook profiles he had created, if she spent two days with him.

Instead, she took a train to Khandwa and visited the local police station. “The woman approached us as her husband earlier worked in Khandwa. We gave them a patient hearing… The woman then called the accused to Khandwa, claiming she was ill. He was taken into preventive custody under IPC Section 151,” said Superintendent of Police (Khandwa) Ruchi Vardhan.

But the accused got out on bail and an hour later, made threatening calls to the woman. Khandwa Police then arrested the accused and contacted Delhi Police.

DCP (east) Pankaj Kumar Singh said, “The accused was then transferred to us, and a case has been registered at New Ashok Nagar police station.”

On why Delhi Police did not register the woman’s case, Singh said, “The couple had submitted a complaint, but we wanted the woman to come back so we could examine her complaint. But she never returned.”

A police officer also clarified that when “ the cyber cell took down the fake Facebook profile, but the accused had made multiple profiles”.

Police said as per FIR, Hussain circulated her photos and mobile number on Facebook, and created a fake Facebook profile of the husband branding him a rapist.

“He used to visit my house, as my family and his were on good terms. For five years, he pursued me. Then I married a man from a different religion, and he told my family that I will convert. He made a fake Facebook profile and started harassing me,” the woman claimed.

“He branded me a rapist… I knew this person was harassing my wife, but I never knew the extent to which he would go,” the woman’s husband alleged.

