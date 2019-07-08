99% work on Delhi’s Signature Bridge viewing deck finished: Official

After missing two deadlines, the viewing gallery of Signature Bridge is set to be completed within six weeks, an official said. “Most of the work (99.8%) is done, barring a few technical operations,” said Shishir Bansal, Chief Project Manager, Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation Limited (DTTDC).

Advertising

A highlight of the Signature Bridge project, the 154-metre, 51-storey-high viewing deck will give people a panoramic view of the city. The project has missed two deadlines so far — first in March, following which it was extended to June 30.

Bansal said, “If we install a roof right away, we will be unable to bring up the material for installing the lifts. A machine called the Pylon Access System also needs to be installed on the roof to clean it. We have procured all material and installation will be completed in six weeks.”

Comparing the gallery to the Eiffel Tower, he said, “There will be four lifts, two on each side of the bridge. The lifts will transport people to a height of 132 metres. Those wanting to go higher will have to climb a ladder.” Bansal said the lifts will be able to carry around four people at a time and around 50 people can be on the deck at any given point in time.

The DTTDC is also simultaneously undertaking beautification work along the stretch, he added.

The bridge connects Wazirabad and East Delhi.