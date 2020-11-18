Delhi coronavirus: 99 deaths in 24 hours; 5-day survey in hotspots

Meanwhile, the city saw 6,396 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections to 4,95,598 in Delhi. The death toll mounted to 7,812 with 99 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Days after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the daily number of tests for Covid-19 will be increased to over 1 lakh, the districts have been asked to conduct surveys in hotspot areas and test all symptomatic patients within five days. During the exercise, which will begin Friday, teams from each district will fan out in containment zones and hotspot areas to carry out a door-to-door survey.

The directives were issued by the additional secretary, department of health and family and welfare, Government of India in a video conference meeting held with district magistrates Tuesday. At present, the capital conducts 50,000-60,000 daily tests on an average, which has to be increased to around 1-1.25 lakh in the next few days.

“The number of teams in each district will also be increased. We are planning to have a proper system where daily updates on the survey can be recorded. Those showing symptoms will be sent to the testing centres for further screening,” said a district official.

Talking about the fatality rate, Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said, “Overall fatality ratio in Delhi is 1.58%, which is close to the national average. There was a time when the death ratio in Delhi was around 3-4%, so the death ratio is still in line with the national average.”

