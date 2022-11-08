’98 UAPA cases since 2005, 15 transferred to NIA, chargesheet filed in 40′: Delhi Police to HC

The Delhi Police have informed the Delhi High Court that out of the 98 total cases registered under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) from 2005 to August 7, 2022, they have investigated 83 and filed chargesheet in 40 within 90 days.

The police further informed the court that it transferred 15 out of the 98 cases to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Of the remaining 83 cases, courts decided 40 while 29 are pending trial and 14 are pending investigation by the police, according to the police status report.

The police informed that they sought an extension for filing the chargesheet beyond 90 days in 20 cases. Arrests were made in 12 of the 14 cases in which investigation was pending. In the other two, arrests were made but the 90-day period was not over yet, as per the status report.

The submission was made after the high court directed the Delhi Police to show through data the number of cases under the UAPA in which a chargesheet was filed within 90 days and the number of cases in which an extension for filing was sought.

The high court is hearing a batch of pleas challenging the “extension of remand” under the UAPA. One of them has been filed by Zeeshan Qamar, who was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell on terror charges in September last year. The special cell had alleged that Qamar and another person were trained by Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in Pakistan last year. Special Cell officials had further alleged that Qamar and another man were asked to conduct a recce of suitable locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh for planting improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Another appeal was moved by 25-year-old Kashmiri photojournalist Mohd. Manan Dar, who has been in jail since October 2021 challenging a January order of a trial court granting an extension of 90 days to complete the investigation under Section 43D(2) of the UAPA. Dar was arrested by the NIA for having alleged connections with Pakistan-based handlers of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and their associates based in Jammu and Kashmir for having “conspired to cause extensive terror activities for harming the public”.

Under Section 43D(2) of the UAPA, “where it is not possible to complete the investigation within ninety days, the Court may if it is satisfied with the report of the Public Prosecutor indicating the progress of the investigation and the specific reasons for the detention of the accused beyond the said period of ninety days, extend the said period up to one hundred and eighty days”.

In this view, the division bench of Justice Mukta Gupta and Justice Anish Dayal last month framed three questions of law on this issue. Those were:

1. Whether at the time of grant of extension of time for further period of 90 days of remand by judge under section 43D(2) of UAPA, a copy of the report of the public prosecutor has to be provided to the accused?

2. Whether at the stage of extension of remand for a further period of 90 days, the report of the public prosecutor should satisfy the three requirements i.e. progress of investigation carried out, whether further investigation is required to be done and whether continued detention of the accused for further investigation for the next 90 days is necessary?

3. Whether the learned special court can grant extension of remand for further 90 days beyond the initial period of 90 days in one go or the said remand should be granted as per requirement of investigation so as to oversee the progress of investigation in next 90 days?

The court directed the parties to file their written submissions on the questions of law and stated it would first hear the appeals on the questions of law pursuant to the decision on the same and the appeals on merit. It listed the matters for hearing on November 14.