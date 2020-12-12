98 design entries for ‘iconic’ New India Garden structure

The proposed site for the New India Garden falls to the south.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has received 98 entries till Friday – the last day for submitting designs for an “iconic” New India Garden structure that, as per plans, will come up on the western axis of the Central Vista.

At 18, Delhi recorded most number of entries, followed by 15 submissions from Maharashtra. Officials said the submissions were made by students, institutes and private firms. The winner will be announced in the last week of December.

As per the design competition’s requirements, the “iconic structure” shall strive to “represent values and aspirations of New India, which is clean and free from poverty, corruption, terrorism, communalism, and casteism”. “It may further symbolise the new developments like digital India, skilled India, fit India, etc, coupled with energy, dynamism and transformational ethos”, and is expected to come up by the 75th Independence Day on August 15, 2022.

The New India Garden is being planned on a 20.22 acre plot of forested land, divided among the Yamuna rail bridge, which cuts it horizontally in the east-west direction, and IPGCL Pragati Power Plant 1 falling north of the bridge.

The proposed site for the New India Garden falls to the south.

“The DDA is undertaking the process of acquiring the land from the Pragati Power Plant 1, to which it was leased 30-40 years ago. Since it floods once in 25 years, it does not come under the Yamuna Riverfront Development plan,” said an official from the DDA.

“The DDA did come to survey the land, and we have asked for the lease allotment letter from 1965-67, when it was under the Delhi Vidyut Board. The land that comes under the Delhi forest department is not with us. There are a few acres for CISF there as well,” said an official from the civil department of IPGCL.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd