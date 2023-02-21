90% parents ‘optimistic’ of kids’ future in Delhi govt school: Study

More than 90% of parents stated that they are optimistic about the future of their children studying in Delhi government schools, said the government Monday, citing a study conducted by the Adam Smith Business School, University of Glasgow, UK.

The government said in a statement: “As per the findings, more than 90% of parents stated that they are optimistic about the future of their children studying in Delhi government schools. 90.51% of parents agreed that Delhi government schools are doing a good job and 90.71% agreed that teachers in schools care for students.”

The findings were shared by the university with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Monday. Sisodia said, “With the various innovative programs… the Delhi government schools have been emphasising regularly on increased parental engagement in the educational journey of its students.”