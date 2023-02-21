scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
90% parents ‘optimistic’ of kids’ future in Delhi govt school: Study

The findings were shared by the university with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Monday. Sisodia said, “With the various innovative programs... the Delhi government schools have been emphasising regularly on increased parental engagement in the educational journey of its students.”

Sisodia said, "With the various innovative programs... the Delhi government schools have been emphasising regularly on increased parental engagement in the educational journey of its students."

More than 90% of parents stated that they are optimistic about the future of their children studying in Delhi government schools, said the government Monday, citing a study conducted by the Adam Smith Business School, University of Glasgow, UK.

The government said in a statement: “As per the findings, more than 90% of parents stated that they are optimistic about the future of their children studying in Delhi government schools. 90.51% of parents agreed that Delhi government schools are doing a good job and 90.71% agreed that teachers in schools care for students.”

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 06:26 IST
