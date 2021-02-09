‘90% of work on Chandni Chowk central verge done’

Over 90% of work on the central verge of the 1.3-km stretch at Chandni Chowk has been completed, said officials in-charge of the redevelopment project.

While the area is open to pedestrians, sources said the inauguration is likely to take place in April-May. A Public Works Department official said, “By February 20, horticulture work on the central verge and paintings on the grills will be completed… around 15-20 light poles with CCTV cameras have been set up and more are being added.”

The official said some work near Town Hall, Red Fort junction and Sunehri Masjid junction is pending. The area that earlier housed the Hanuman Mandir, which was demolished last month, has now been repaired and covered with tiles.

A washroom has come up near the entry to the stretch and work on three others is underway. The washroom reflects the colours and aesthetic of the area. A PWD official said it comprises two toilets and 10 urinals for men, five toilets for women and one universal toilet for specially abled persons. The washroom will soon be open for public use. The remaining three are situated near Bhagirath Place, Fountain Chowk and Town Hall. The one near Bhagirath Place is expected to be completed by the month end.

Barricades near the entrance have been replaced by a railing to stop entry of vehicles. Officials working on the project are awaiting an official notification from the transport department to keep out vehicles, after which the railing will be removed.

The project was stalled first after a construction ban due to pollution in Delhi in the winter of 2019 and then a second time during the Covid lockdown last year. Work on the second phase of the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project, which includes restoring six arterial roads and building facades, is underway. Estimates are being prepared by government departments for the same.