9-year-old’s rape-murder: Accused sexually assaulted her in the past too, say police

Radhey Shyam, the priest at a Delhi crematorium where a nine-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped and killed before being hurriedly cremated, had allegedly sexually assaulted her in the past, the police chargesheet filed in the case states.

Shyam, 55, and three other employees — Kuldeep Singh, 63, Laxmi Narayan, 48, and Salim Ahmed, 49 — are under arrest in the case.

The accused had claimed that the girl died of electrocution while fetching water from a cooler, while her family had alleged that the men raped her and when she died, they hurriedly cremated the body.

Police have relied on disclosure statements of the accused, public witnesses and CCTV footage to frame charges against the accused.

According to the police chargesheet, Shyam told police that on August 2, he spotted the girl, who, he claimed, used to visit the crematorium to drink water and sometimes bathe. The chargesheet quotes him as saying that he had in the past got her to give him massages, and also showed her pornographic content. It further quotes him as saying that he had “touched her… in the past”.

According to the chargesheet, that day too, Shyam asked the girl for a massage, during which Kuldeep suggested that they sexually assault the child. It quotes Shyam as saying that he sent Salim away “to buy jalebi”, while he and Kuldeep took turns to rape the girl.

In their evidence filed against the accused, police have stated that the girl died due to suffocation while being sexually assaulted.

According to the chargesheet, the accused got “rattled after she stopped breathing”. They decided to tell her parents that she died of electrocution and, to convince them, allegedly poured water on her body.

Shyam allegedly “created fear” in the mind of the child’s mother about a police case and told her that her daughter’s organs would be removed during the postmortem procedure. They also allegedlyoffered the child’s mother Rs 20,000 and offered to cremate the body for free, police submitted.

The chargesheet further says that the accused asked Salim to return to the crematorium and, even as the mother kept saying no, Shyam asked Narayan and Salim to prepare the pyre. The chargesheet further states that Shyam took Kuldeep’s help to place the body on the pyre and set it on fire.

By the time locals intervened and pulled the body off the pyre, it was considerably charred.

Police said Shyam also threw a bedsheet and a mobile phone into the pyre. According to the chargesheet, the bedsheet was allegedly used by the accused during the rape, and the mobile phone was one on which Shyam allegedly watched porn.

The chargesheet says that when the girl’s father reached the spot, he confronted the accused over why they had cremated the body in his absence. “The accused threatened the parents of the deceased and, by taking advantage of their poverty, illiteracy and their affiliation to the oppressed section of society, they managed to oppress their thought process and forcefully cremated the deceased,” the chargesheet states.