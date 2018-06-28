Delhi: 9-year-old girl found dead inside locked room

The girl, identified as Anjali, was studying at a government school in Sarojini Nagar. The girl, identified as Anjali, was studying at a government school in Sarojini Nagar.

Written by Muskan Sethi & Anshuman Singh

A nine-year-old girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her home in Pilanji Village, Sarojini Nagar, on Tuesday evening, police said. Safdarjung Hospital, where the girl was declared brought dead, informed police about the incident at 9:10 pm. “The body was inspected at the hospital. Ligature marks were present on her neck. On spot enquiry revealed the door was locked from inside. The mother of the girl, Pinki Gupta (31), and the owner of the house, Pradeep, found her hanging from a nylon rope and a towel. No foul play is suspected,” said DCP (South) Romil Baaniya.

The girl, identified as Anjali, was studying at a government school in Sarojini Nagar. Her father, Ratnesh Gupta (35), said, “We don’t suspect anyone.” The landlord, Vinod Baisoya, said, “I was out yesterday and came back at 2 am. I got a call from the hospital regarding the incident. The child was found dead by her mother and my brother, Pradeep, around 7 pm. The door was locked from the inside, so my brother had to break the window to open the door.”

“The family of six has been living here since the past one-two years. Her mother left the house around 5:30 pm and asked her to wash utensils. Her death looks like an accident… She must have been playing with the wire used to hang clothes, which could have got wrapped around her neck,” Baisoya said. “Her father is a disabled autorickshaw driver. The family didn’t seem to have any enemies,” said a neighbour, Seema. Post-mortem has been done and her body was cremated Wednesday, police said.

