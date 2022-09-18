scorecardresearch
9 west Delhi roads to be spruced up

The PWD will also ensure maintenance and upkeep of pavements, central verges, and service lanes on the redeveloped road stretches, including allied works such as lane marking, whitewashing of parapet walls/railing, etc.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has approved road redevelopment projects worth Rs 15.71 crore in West Delhi, with Najafgarh road, Punjab Garden road, Ginni Devi road, Hemwati Nanda Bahuguna Marg, Pankaj Batra Marg, Lal Sai Mandir Marg, and HIL to 234 Bus Terminal road set to benefit.

“The Delhi government is working on mission mode to make roads of Delhi beautiful and safe. Along with this, the government is also focusing on strengthening them,” Sisodia said, directing officials to follow the norms for safety and security while the construction work is in progress to avoid any inconvenience to commuters.

