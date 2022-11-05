scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 05, 2022

Nearly 9 months after roof collapse killed 2 women, building in Gurgaon’s Chintels Paradiso society to be demolished

Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said that according to an IIT Delhi report, tower D, where the collapse started, had ‘structural deficiencies’ due to which the slab of flat D-603 collapsed.

On Feb 10, a portion of a sixth-floor flat collapsed at Chintels Paradiso.

Nearly nine months after a portion of a sixth-floor apartment in a building collapsed all the way to the first floor at Gurgaon’s Chintels Paradiso society in Sector 109 and killed two women, the Gurgaon deputy commissioner (DC) on Saturday said that tower D, which has over 50 flats, will be demolished as per recommendations of a report of experts from IIT Delhi, which was probing the collapse.

The incident had prompted the authorities to conduct a structural audit of several high-rise buildings in the city.

Addressing the media, Gurgaon DC Nishant Kumar Yadav said the IIT Delhi report had found that tower D, where the collapse started, had “structural deficiencies” due to which the slab of flat D-603 collapsed.

“The report has found that the repair work (retrofitting) was unmonitored and unsupervised. The committee’s findings are that steel corroded reinforcements had been painted from the top to hide corrosion. The methodology of repair was also not as per the requisite standard. The sampling of D tower has found it had high chloride content and the quality of concrete is poor, due to which it is not habitable. The report stated that the quality was so poor that it was not technically and economically feasible to repair it. The report has recommended that Tower D should be permanently closed and the process to initiate its demolition should be initiated,” Yadav said.

Yadav said that a detailed order for demolition shall be passed on Monday.

“The builder will be instructed to get the flats vacant and initiate the demolition process. Instructions will also be given to the developer to settle claims of home allottees of the tower in a time-bound manner. Specific timelines shall be fixed to settle the claims,” he said.

The deputy commissioner added that the report also recommended that towers E and F, where balconies had reported sagging and floors had distress and deficiencies, should also be immediately vacated for residents’ safety till the time the testing process of the two towers was completed. “The report of these two towers is expected in a month,” he added.

On February 10, 2022, a large portion of the sixth-floor apartment of tower D at the society had collapsed all the way to the first floor, killing two women.

Days after the incident, the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) had ordered a structural audit of the affected towers to detect defects in design or workmanship during construction. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by the additional deputy commissioner was also formed to probe the incident.

In March 2022, a preliminary inspection report submitted by a team from IIT-Delhi to the committee probing the collapse had found that the steel reinforcements in the debris and collapsed portion were corroded, and there were rust marks on pieces of concrete.

The preliminary report had said, “The steel reinforcements, that could be observed in the debris and the remnants of collapsed portion, were seen to be significantly corroded. Rust marks were also seen on pieces of concrete that could be seen in the debris. There were cracks in the beams and vital cracks in the external columns.”

First published on: 05-11-2022 at 03:38:37 pm
