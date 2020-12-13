9 JNU profs write to V-C asking for Dean to be replaced

Despite repeated attempts, Dean Kedar Singh, V-C M Jagadesh Kumar and Rector II Satish Garkoti did not respond to calls and texts seeking a comment.

Nine professors from the School of Physical Sciences (SPS) at Jawaharlal Nehru University have written to the Vice-Chancellor saying they had “lost faith” in the Dean of their School, Kedar Singh, due to “repeated breaches of trust” and his “non-consultative” ways, and asked that a new Dean be appointed.

A letter expressing the same was also sent to Singh, asking him to “relinquish” his administrative duties “with immediate effect”. Rector II Satish Garkoti was marked on both letters.

On November 23, eight SPS professors had written to the President of India in his capacity as Visitor against “gross violation of ethics and procedures” in recent faculty appointments for Physics posts in the School. They had asked him to “intervene” and keep the appointments in “abeyance” till they are “scrutinised”.

In their letter, they had cited alleged violations in seven appointments. They alleged that either “weak” candidates were selected, or names of candidates were added to the shortlist at the last minute and they ended up being selected. In certain cases, despite having strong candidates in the shortlist, no selections were made, they had said.

On December 8, the nine professors — Sanjay Puri, Subhasis Ghosh, Sankar Prasad Das, Subir Kumar Sarkar, S S N Murthy, Brijesh Kumar, Satyabrata Patnaik, Debashis Ghoshal and Riddhi Shah — wrote to Singh.

Despite repeated attempts, Dean Kedar Singh, V-C M Jagadesh Kumar and Rector II Satish Garkoti did not respond to calls and texts seeking a comment.

“Recent events demonstrate your abject failure to protect and promote the interests of our junior colleagues in the School of Physical Sciences. They also strongly suggest that you have actively participated in processes prejudicial to the maintenance of academic standards in our School. We call upon you to relinquish all administrative duties in the SPS with immediate effect,” the December 8 letter said.

Two days later, they wrote to V-C M Jagadesh Kumar saying, “We regret to inform you that we have lost confidence in our current Dean Prof Kedar Singh. This is a consequence of his repeated breaches of trust and non-consultative manner of functioning. We request you to appoint a new Dean of SPS in his place.”

