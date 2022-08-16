9 in 10 hospitalised Covid patients haven’t taken the precautionary dose; Delhi govt to set up vaccination camps in malls and metro stations

Updated: August 16, 2022 10:34:53 pm
Around 90% of the patients admitted in hospitals with Covid are those who have not taken the precautionary dose of the vaccine, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Tuesday.
Delhi has seen a rise in cases and positivity rate over the past three weeks. On Tuesday, 917 people tested positive for the disease, despite only 4,775 tests being conducted – at a positivity rate of 19.2%.
According to data provided by the Delhi government, out of the 1.5 crore adults eligible to get vaccinated, only about 23 lakh have taken the precautionary dose so far and around 1.54 crore people have taken the second dose.
The Delhi government said in a statement Tuesday that the infection rate of the virus is lesser in people who have taken the precautionary dose of the Covid vaccine. Sisodia held a meeting with senior officers of the Health Department and district magistrates on expediting the rate of vaccination. Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, who was also present in the meeting, directed the District Magistrates conduct ground visits and decide locations for setting up vaccination camps in crowded places such as metro stations, markets, and malls.
Subscriber Only Stories
According to the health bulletin, 588 out of 9,416 beds set aside for Covid patients are occupied at present. Twenty five of these have been occupied by those suspected to have Covid. Of the remaining, 202 are admitted in ICUs, 205 are on oxygen support and 22 are on ventilator support. Total active cases in Delhi have reached 6,867.
“People are showing carelessness and it has been seen that many people are not taking precautionary doses. But the number of corona-infected patients admitted to hospitals shows that people who have taken precautionary doses are safer than corona infection. 90 percent of the corona-infected patients admitted to the hospital are those patients who have taken only two doses of the vaccine. At the same time, only 10 percent of the patients got corona infected after the third dose of the vaccine. It is clear from this that people who apply precautionary doses are safer from corona infection… Wearing a mask while going out of the house can prevent most cases. Apart from this, an appeal has been made to the senior citizens also to get the vaccination done as soon as possible,” Sisodia said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic
Anurag Kashyap reveals YRF's 'biggest problem' after Shamshera, Samrat Prithviraj flop: Aditya Chopra shouldn't sit 'in a cave' and dictate to filmmakers
Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Operation Meghdoot’Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
IMA Pune to host event on holistic well being of women on Aug 27-28
Shoaib Akhtar brands Marcus Stoinis gesture as ‘shameful’ after Australian accused Mohammad Hasnain of chucking
J&K administration bans seven news portals for peddling fake news in Ramban
Leaders like Gandhi, Nehru inspired others about democracy, non-violence: New York State Governor Kathy Hochul
Karnataka police exam scam: Bengaluru court rejects bail plea of ADGP who headed recruitment cell
Rs 7,500-crore Vizhinjam seaport: Wary of losing livelihood, dwelling area, fishermen begin sit-in at Adani project site
Your Daily Wrap: Bihar Cabinet expansion; Karnataka minister’s audio clip row; and more
Gauri Lankesh murder case: Trial likely to slow down as judge is elevated to Karnataka HC
Bengaluru techie dies while hoisting national flag at house
Delhi High Court appoints COA to take over Indian Olympic Association and orders federations to accept Sports Code or forego funding
Rebel Sena MLA asks supporters to ‘break legs’, promises to ensure bail for them
DCW seeks action on ‘molestation’ at PG, police say no complaint