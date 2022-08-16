9 in 10 hospitalised Covid patients haven’t taken the precautionary dose; Delhi govt to set up vaccination camps in malls and metro stations

Around 90% of the patients admitted in hospitals with Covid are those who have not taken the precautionary dose of the vaccine, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Tuesday.

Delhi has seen a rise in cases and positivity rate over the past three weeks. On Tuesday, 917 people tested positive for the disease, despite only 4,775 tests being conducted – at a positivity rate of 19.2%.

According to data provided by the Delhi government, out of the 1.5 crore adults eligible to get vaccinated, only about 23 lakh have taken the precautionary dose so far and around 1.54 crore people have taken the second dose.

The Delhi government said in a statement Tuesday that the infection rate of the virus is lesser in people who have taken the precautionary dose of the Covid vaccine. Sisodia held a meeting with senior officers of the Health Department and district magistrates on expediting the rate of vaccination. Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, who was also present in the meeting, directed the District Magistrates conduct ground visits and decide locations for setting up vaccination camps in crowded places such as metro stations, markets, and malls.

According to the health bulletin, 588 out of 9,416 beds set aside for Covid patients are occupied at present. Twenty five of these have been occupied by those suspected to have Covid. Of the remaining, 202 are admitted in ICUs, 205 are on oxygen support and 22 are on ventilator support. Total active cases in Delhi have reached 6,867.

“People are showing carelessness and it has been seen that many people are not taking precautionary doses. But the number of corona-infected patients admitted to hospitals shows that people who have taken precautionary doses are safer than corona infection. 90 percent of the corona-infected patients admitted to the hospital are those patients who have taken only two doses of the vaccine. At the same time, only 10 percent of the patients got corona infected after the third dose of the vaccine. It is clear from this that people who apply precautionary doses are safer from corona infection… Wearing a mask while going out of the house can prevent most cases. Apart from this, an appeal has been made to the senior citizens also to get the vaccination done as soon as possible,” Sisodia said.