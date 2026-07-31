9 died in March 18 blaze: Bronto Skylift failed, crew not trained — magisterial inquiry report on Palam fire

Bronto Skylift (hydraulic crane) of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) failed during the rescue operation after its boom became entangled in overhead cables and banners, no backup high-reach rescue equipment was available and firefighters had to rely on a manual ladder that could not reach the third floor balcony – these are the major findings of a magisterial inquiry into the March 18 fire in a four-story building in Palam that killed nine people, including three children, The Indian Express has learnt.

The report was submitted by District Magistrate (South West) Mekala Chaitanya Prasad to the Home department last month. The file is now proposed to be placed before the Lieutenant Governor for consideration, officials said.

“The Bronto Skylift (BS-III) failed at the scene – most likely due to cables/wires/banners entangled in its boom and no effective second line of defence (an alternative tall ladder) was immediately available… a manual ladder could not reach the third-floor balcony,” the report said.

The inquiry also found that the crew assigned to operate the skylift had never received formal training from the authorised dealer since the machine was procured in 2006. “They learned informally from predecessors,” the report said.

It added that maintenance logs of the skylift shows no prior faults were reported despite it being used in operations at IGI Airport, Tilak Nagar and Palam during incidents of fire.

Further, the report highlighted several lapses by the MCD and other agencies, which resulted in the tragedy.

It blamed the MCD for allowing commercial activity on the building’s first floor though the licence permitted commercial use only in the basement and ground floor.

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As per the report, the fire probably originated from an MCB box located on the ground and first floor stairs, a point where around six electrical connections were concentrated. It added that the fire “spread rapidly, aggravated by combustible cosmetic stock”.

While a short circuit is considered the probable cause of the fire, the report said this cannot be confirmed until the forensic report is received because the electrical installation was extensively damaged.

The report recommended disciplinary action against MCD licensing inspector Narendra Dabas for failing to check violation of license conditions. “Dabas, who was working under the supervision of assistant commissioner Najafgarh Zone also failed in his duty for removal of aerial banners on roads,” it added.

According to the report, firefighters had to manually clear low-hanging cables and banners with the help of local residents before positioning the Bronto Skylift, delaying rescue efforts.

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It also flagged that the assistant electrical inspector, who led the inspection, had received no technical training since he joined the Fire department in 2012. “…admitted he had never been able to determine the cause of fire in any of 8-9 prior inspections – a serious capability gap in a statutory technical role,” the report highlighted.

It recommended that a technical expert committee be set up to investigate the Bronto Skylift’s failure, ensure deployment of backup high-rise rescue equipment at major fires and filling up of 853 vacant posts in the Fire department on priority.

Highlighting that the fire could not be controlled due to “unauthorised cabling” in the area by cable and Internet service providers, the report recommended: “Bring all local cable/Internet service providers under a regulatory framework… Make provider name-marking on cables compulsory for identification of violators, consider road width as a criterion (while deciding on installing) overhead (or) underground cabling. Initiate penal action against the operators identified… and any others found culpable.”

On structural safety, the report called for installing mobile-linked fire alarms in shops, retrofitting of windows and balconies, and stricter enforcement of unified building bye-laws.