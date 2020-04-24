9 CRPF personnel test positive for COVID-19 in Delhi

As many as 50 personnel have been quarantined. (Representational Photo) As many as 50 personnel have been quarantined. (Representational Photo)

Nine CRPF personnel on Friday tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Delhi, officials said.

The personnel underwent tests after ‘contact tracing’ was done in the backdrop of a head constable working as a nursing assistant was declared COVID-19 positive a few days back, they said. As many as 50 personnel have been quarantined after these cases came to light in the CRPF’s 31st battalion in the national capital.

The nine who tested COVID-19 positive include seven constables, a head constable and a sub-inspector rank officer, the officials said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.