Delhi: 882 arrested under NDPS Act in 2020

Delhi Police registered 726 FIRs and busted 10 gangs involved in drug trafficking in the city. (Representational)

Delhi Police arrested 882 persons under the NDPS Act this year, and registered 726 FIRs and busted 10 gangs involved in drug trafficking in the city. While most of the drugs were supplied from UP, MP, Haryana, Rajasthan and Manipur, some of the accused had smuggled drugs like cocaine from West Africa and South America via courier services.

