88-year-old woman tied up, strangled to death and her house robbed in Northeast Delhi

An 88-year-old woman was allegedly killed and her house was robbed by unknown persons in Northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar Saturday night, said the police. Sources said the woman was tied up and strangled to death while she was asleep.

The Delhi Police registered a case of theft and murder at the Dayalpur police station and are looking for the unknown accused.

According to the police, the woman, identified as Shanti Devi, was living alone in the house. Her husband died a few years ago and their three sons are well-settled and live far from home, said the police.

A PCR call about the incident was made by locals around 9 am on Sunday. The caller told the police that the woman was not responding to the knocks and the calls.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Sanjay Sain said, “The station house officer himself reached the spot. The police opened the door and found that the woman was lying dead in her bed. Her house was completely ransacked.”

The victim was taken to a hospital where she was declared dead. An autopsy will be conducted to ascertain how she was attacked and killed, said the police.

The police called crime and forensic science lab teams to examine the spot and collect samples and shifted the body to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital.

“We have formed several teams who are looking into the case and will soon nab the accused. The family members, neighbours and locals are being questioned. We are looking for CCTVs near the house to identify the accused,” said a police officer.