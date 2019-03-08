’84 riots: Plea in court to let Sajjan appear from jail

Authorities of Mandoli jail, where former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar is serving a life term in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, approached a Delhi court Thursday for permission to produce him through video-conferencing during deposition of witnesses in another riots case.

They cited extra security arrangements required, due to the large crowd his hearings attract, to seek the exemption.

This was opposed by Kumar’s advocate Anil Sharma, who told District Judge Poonam A Bamba that “his presence is necessary, as we need his assistance during the hearing”.

The plea was moved during the deposition of Cham Kaur (70), who identified Kumar as the “chief instigator” during the riots that followed the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984.

The case pertains to the killing of Kaur’s relatives during the incident, in which three accused are facing trial on charges of murder and rioting.