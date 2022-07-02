scorecardresearch
8,233 ex-students of Delhi University register for centenary chance to complete degrees

Of these, the oldest student is one who was supposed to have completed their degree in B Com from Shri Ram College of Commerce back in 1975.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 2, 2022 8:03:19 am
This centenary chance was a part of Delhi’s centennial programme. (File photo)

As many as 8,233 former students of the Delhi University, who were a part of it nearly 50 years ago, have registered for the university’s centenary chance — second opportunity to complete their degrees.

The university has now closed registrations for these examinations.

Of these, the oldest student is one who was supposed to have completed their degree in B Com from Shri Ram College of Commerce back in 1975. Another candidate was supposed to have finished their B Sc from Kirori Mal College in 1979. Yet another should have completed their degree in B Com from Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College in 1980.

Registrations for the ‘centenary chance’ examinations were open to the former DU students, who were in the final year of their undergraduate, postgraduate and professional courses.

This centenary chance was a part of Delhi’s centennial programme.

Read Also |Registration for admissions to DU’s NCWEB begins

The exam will be held twice in the physical mode: in October, 2022 and March, 2023. Students who have completed their course work and statutory requirements prescribed for completion of the course and have failed in their final marksheet will be considered for this examination.

This second chance will be offered for theory and practical exams but not for internal assessment. The university will issue provisional admit cards after the registration forms are approved by their respective faculty, department, college or centre.

According to officials, the scheme of the examination—term based or semester based structure—for different candidates will be according to what was in place at the time of the candidate’s admission in the university.

