82 km in less than 1 hour: Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor set for full opening soon

Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor latest update: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has announced that the remaining section is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 22, 2026.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Feb 20, 2026 02:42 PM IST
At present, 55 km of the total 82.15 km stretch - from New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South - is operational.At present, 55 km of the total 82.15 km stretch - from New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South - is operational. (Image: NCRTC)
Make us preferred source on Google

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor: The much-awaited Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor is set for full opening soon. At present, 55 km of the total 82.15 km stretch – from New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South – is operational. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has announced that the remaining section is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 22, 2026.

“On 22nd February, 2026, Hon’ble Prime is likely to inaugurate a 5 km section between New Ashok Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan Namo Bharat Station and a 21 km section between Meerut South and Modipuram, marking the completion of entire Namo Bharat corridor,” the NCRTC said in a statement.

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor: Implementation Update

The foundation stone for the Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 8, 2019. Within four years of construction, on October 20, 2023, he inaugurated India’s first operational stretch of the corridor, dedicating the 17 km Priority Section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot to the nation and flagging off the first Namo Bharat trains.

On March 6, 2024, an additional 17 km segment up to Modi Nagar North was opened. The corridor was further extended to Meerut South on August 18, 2024, adding another 8 km and significantly expanding operational coverage. On January 5, 2025, PM Modi inaugurated an additional 13 km section between Sahibabad and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi.

 

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor

Source: NCRTC
Corridor Details
Corridor Length 82.15 km
Elevated Length 70.0 km (Delhi: 9.22 km; UP: 60.57 km)
Underground Length 12.0 km (Delhi: 5.00 km; UP: 7.00 km)
Stretch in Delhi About 14 km
Stretch in Uttar Pradesh About 68 km
Maintenance Depots Two depots at Duhai and Modipuram
Project Completion Cost Rs 30,274 crore
Currently Operational 55 km (New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South) with 11 stations
Source of Funding
Multilateral Funding: About $1 billion from ADB, $500 million from NDB & $500 million from AIIB
Government of India Contribution: 20%
Delhi Government Contribution: 3.22%
UP Government Contribution: 16.78%
Project Status: The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor is India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). Currently, 55 km of the corridor with 11 stations is operational between New Ashok Nagar and Meerut South, providing high-speed connectivity in the National Capital Region.
Express InfoGenIE
 

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor: Stations List

The Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor has a total of 16 stations, of which 11 are currently operational. Here’s the complete station list:

 

Namo Bharat Corridor: 16 Stations

Source: NCRTC
S. No. Station Name Design
1. Jangpura Elevated
2. Sarai Kale Khan Elevated
3. New Ashok Nagar Elevated
4. Anand Vihar Underground
5. Sahibabad Elevated
6. Ghaziabad Elevated
7. Guldhar Elevated
8. Duhai Elevated
9. Duhai Depot At Grade
10. Muradnagar Elevated
11. Modi Nagar South Elevated
12. Modi Nagar North Elevated
13. Meerut South Elevated
14. Shatabdi Nagar Elevated
15. Begumpul Underground
16. Modipuram Elevated
Corridor Overview: The Namo Bharat corridor features 16 stations with diverse designs - 13 Elevated stations, 2 Underground stations (Anand Vihar & Begumpul), and 1 At Grade station (Duhai Depot). The corridor connects Delhi to Meerut, enhancing regional connectivity.
Express InfoGenIE
 

Namo Bharat train to cut Delhi-Meerut travel time

With a design speed of 180 kmph, the Namo Bharat train will cut travel time between Delhi and Meerut to under one hour. However, the Namo Bharat train operates at an average speed of about 90 kmph, while its maximum operational speed is 160 kmph.

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
twitter

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
India signs Pax Silica Agreement
India signs Pax Silica, joins US-led initiative on AI, critical minerals
assi review 1600
Assi movie review: Kani Kusruti, Taapsee Pannu star in urgent, imperative call to arms, a must-watch
Vande Bharat food safety
Vande Bharat passenger sparks debate over food scare after being served heated rotis in plastic packets, IRCTC responds
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, is key
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, will be key
Live Blog
Advertisement