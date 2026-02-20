82 km in less than 1 hour: Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor set for full opening soon

At present, 55 km of the total 82.15 km stretch - from New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South - is operational. (Image: NCRTC)

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor: The much-awaited Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor is set for full opening soon. At present, 55 km of the total 82.15 km stretch – from New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South – is operational. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has announced that the remaining section is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 22, 2026.

“On 22nd February, 2026, Hon’ble Prime is likely to inaugurate a 5 km section between New Ashok Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan Namo Bharat Station and a 21 km section between Meerut South and Modipuram, marking the completion of entire Namo Bharat corridor,” the NCRTC said in a statement.