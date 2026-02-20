82 km in less than 1 hour: Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor set for full opening soon
Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor latest update: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has announced that the remaining section is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 22, 2026.
“On 22nd February, 2026, Hon’ble Prime is likely to inaugurate a 5 km section between New Ashok Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan Namo Bharat Station and a 21 km section between Meerut South and Modipuram, marking the completion of entire Namo Bharat corridor,” the NCRTC said in a statement.
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor: Implementation Update
The foundation stone for the Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 8, 2019. Within four years of construction, on October 20, 2023, he inaugurated India’s first operational stretch of the corridor, dedicating the 17 km Priority Section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot to the nation and flagging off the first Namo Bharat trains.
On March 6, 2024, an additional 17 km segment up to Modi Nagar North was opened. The corridor was further extended to Meerut South on August 18, 2024, adding another 8 km and significantly expanding operational coverage. On January 5, 2025, PM Modi inaugurated an additional 13 km section between Sahibabad and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi.
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor
Source: NCRTC
Corridor Details
Corridor Length
82.15 km
Elevated Length
70.0 km (Delhi: 9.22 km; UP: 60.57 km)
Underground Length
12.0 km (Delhi: 5.00 km; UP: 7.00 km)
Stretch in Delhi
About 14 km
Stretch in Uttar Pradesh
About 68 km
Maintenance Depots
Two depots at Duhai and Modipuram
Project Completion Cost
Rs 30,274 crore
Currently Operational
55 km (New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South) with 11 stations
Source of Funding
Multilateral Funding: About $1 billion from ADB, $500 million from NDB & $500 million from AIIB
Government of India Contribution: 20%
Delhi Government Contribution: 3.22%
UP Government Contribution: 16.78%
Project Status: The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor is India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). Currently, 55 km of the corridor with 11 stations is operational between New Ashok Nagar and Meerut South, providing high-speed connectivity in the National Capital Region.
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor: Stations List
The Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor has a total of 16 stations, of which 11 are currently operational. Here’s the complete station list:
Namo Bharat Corridor: 16 Stations
Source: NCRTC
S. No.
Station Name
Design
1.
Jangpura
Elevated
2.
Sarai Kale Khan
Elevated
3.
New Ashok Nagar
Elevated
4.
Anand Vihar
Underground
5.
Sahibabad
Elevated
6.
Ghaziabad
Elevated
7.
Guldhar
Elevated
8.
Duhai
Elevated
9.
Duhai Depot
At Grade
10.
Muradnagar
Elevated
11.
Modi Nagar South
Elevated
12.
Modi Nagar North
Elevated
13.
Meerut South
Elevated
14.
Shatabdi Nagar
Elevated
15.
Begumpul
Underground
16.
Modipuram
Elevated
Corridor Overview: The Namo Bharat corridor features 16 stations with diverse designs - 13 Elevated stations, 2 Underground stations (Anand Vihar & Begumpul), and 1 At Grade station (Duhai Depot). The corridor connects Delhi to Meerut, enhancing regional connectivity.
Namo Bharat train to cut Delhi-Meerut travel time
With a design speed of 180 kmph, the Namo Bharat train will cut travel time between Delhi and Meerut to under one hour. However, the Namo Bharat train operates at an average speed of about 90 kmph, while its maximum operational speed is 160 kmph.
