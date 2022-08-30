80k tonnes of debris, 500 workers: Clean up begins day after Supertech demolition

A day after demolition of the Supertech twin towers, more than 500 workers were deployed to clean dust and remove 80,000 tonnes of debris from the spot. The debris management will take around 90 days, as the rubble is heavy, and will be segregated into concrete, steel and iron before transportation to other plants.

The rains on Monday also brought a respite from the heavy work that was being done by workers, anti-smog machines, water tankers, excavators and other equipment. Officials said a huge amount of dust will be cleared by the rains.

Sources said that the Emerald Court will take up to one day to clean while the ATS Village might take up to a week. “We have a lot of dust to brush off the streets, buildings, parks and residential areas. While Emerald Court area was saved because of the wind movement, major dust and rubble fell at ATS Village, making the job a bit difficult,” said the officer.

Work to remove debris has been handed over to Ramky Group, with three months to complete the job. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) Work to remove debris has been handed over to Ramky Group, with three months to complete the job. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Praveen Kumar, regional officer, Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, said, “The rainfall did the job of water sprinklers, tankers and anti-smog machines today. This will help bring down the AQI. We are happy as roads will be cleaned.”

Over 50-70 per cent of residents of ATS Village and Emerald Court returned to their homes by Monday afternoon.

On August 24, Edifice Engineering had submitted a debris management plan before the Noida Authority according to which 36,000 cubic metres of debris would be generated as a result of the demolition. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) On August 24, Edifice Engineering had submitted a debris management plan before the Noida Authority according to which 36,000 cubic metres of debris would be generated as a result of the demolition. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

“Over 100 water tankers, 22 anti-smog guns, six sweeping machines, 20 tractor-trolleys and about 500 employees of the health and horticulture department were deployed in the affected roads and surrounding societies. Tankers were used by the authority to clear the dust accumulated on the roads. The roads were also cleared using sweeping machines. The work of cleaning the road has been completed by the water tanker, sweeping machine and the cleaning staff,” said the Noida Authority on Monday, adding that the damaged ATS compound wall will also be fixed in a week.

Meanwhile, workers at the demolition site started cleaning the parks and residential areas amid the high security. The Noida Police had barricaded the area and streets outside Supertech for the debris cleaning work to go smooth.

A sanitation worker, who refused to be named, said, “We have been working since early morning. We are only cleaning the Noida City Park which is filled with dust. It will at least take a week to clean the parks as it is divided by a road. There’s a lot of dust here…”