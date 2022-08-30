scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

80k tonnes of debris, 500 workers: Clean up begins day after Supertech demolition

The debris management will take around 90 days, as the rubble is heavy, and will be segregated into concrete, steel and iron before transportation to other plants.

The debris management will take around 90 days as the rubble is heavy and will be segregated into concrete, steel and iron before transportation to other plants. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

A day after demolition of the Supertech twin towers, more than 500 workers were deployed to clean dust and remove 80,000 tonnes of debris from the spot. The debris management will take around 90 days, as the rubble is heavy, and will be segregated into concrete, steel and iron before transportation to other plants.

The rains on Monday also brought a respite from the heavy work that was being done by workers, anti-smog machines, water tankers, excavators and other equipment. Officials said a huge amount of dust will be cleared by the rains.

Sources said that the Emerald Court will take up to one day to clean while the ATS Village might take up to a week. “We have a lot of dust to brush off the streets, buildings, parks and residential areas. While Emerald Court area was saved because of the wind movement, major dust and rubble fell at ATS Village, making the job a bit difficult,” said the officer.

Explained |Supertech towers fall via ‘controlled implosion’ — here’s how it happened
Work to remove debris has been handed over to Ramky Group, with three months to complete the job. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Praveen Kumar, regional officer, Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, said, “The rainfall did the job of water sprinklers, tankers and anti-smog machines today. This will help bring down the AQI. We are happy as roads will be cleaned.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘Safety Valve Theory’ or ‘M...Premium
UPSC Key-August 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘Safety Valve Theory’ or ‘M...
Will the Gandhis step back? In polls for party president, an opportunity ...Premium
Will the Gandhis step back? In polls for party president, an opportunity ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...Premium
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...

Over 50-70 per cent of residents of ATS Village and Emerald Court returned to their homes by Monday afternoon.

Sanjay Srivastava writes |Supertech buildings’ demolition is a cinematic distraction from nexus between state and builders
On August 24, Edifice Engineering had submitted a debris management plan before the Noida Authority according to which 36,000 cubic metres of debris would be generated as a result of the demolition. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

“Over 100 water tankers, 22 anti-smog guns, six sweeping machines, 20 tractor-trolleys and about 500 employees of the health and horticulture department were deployed in the affected roads and surrounding societies. Tankers were used by the authority to clear the dust accumulated on the roads. The roads were also cleared using sweeping machines. The work of cleaning the road has been completed by the water tanker, sweeping machine and the cleaning staff,” said the Noida Authority on Monday, adding that the damaged ATS compound wall will also be fixed in a week.

Meanwhile, workers at the demolition site started cleaning the parks and residential areas amid the high security. The Noida Police had barricaded the area and streets outside Supertech for the debris cleaning work to go smooth.

More from Delhi
Advertisement

A sanitation worker, who refused to be named, said, “We have been working since early morning. We are only cleaning the Noida City Park which is filled with dust. It will at least take a week to clean the parks as it is divided by a road. There’s a lot of dust here…”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 30-08-2022 at 01:54:03 am
Next Story

CM: BJP found nothing in liquor policy, so they’re after schools

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Azad puts it out in the open: Under Rahul Gandhi, Congress is unable to win
Express Opinion

Azad puts it out in the open: Under Rahul Gandhi, Congress is unable to win

Adani, NDTV founders seek regulatory clarification on stake sale

Adani, NDTV founders seek regulatory clarification on stake sale

How Bhuvneshwar Kumar bounced out Babar Azam
India vs Pakistan

How Bhuvneshwar Kumar bounced out Babar Azam

Man slaps guard after being briefly stuck in lift, arrested
Gurgaon

Man slaps guard after being briefly stuck in lift, arrested

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will it work?
Explained

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will it work?

Gadkari on joining Cong: 'Would rather jump into well'

Gadkari on joining Cong: 'Would rather jump into well'

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Premium
What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months
Supertech demolition

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement