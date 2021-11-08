800 Chhath ghats set up in Delhi, says Manish Sisodia

In a press conference, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said 800 ghats have been set up for Chhath Puja with the necessary amenities but also asked people to celebrate with precaution.

He said, “Despite Covid, we decided to celebrate Chhath Puja in full swing. Till 2015, there used to be 80-90 ghats which were set up by BJP and Congress samitis.” He said ever since AAP came to power, more such arrangements have been made for the common people.

He said, “This year, with the help of the government, people have set up tents at ghats. Besides this, arrangements have been made for water, security, LED display, mikes etc.”

He asked people to celebrate with “divyata” and “bhavyata”, adding that those from Purvanchal make up a significant part of Delhi’s population.

He added Covid is yet to get over and that it has claimed a lot of lives in the past and encouraged people to celebrate while taking precautions.

According to DDMA guidelines, celebrations are allowed only at designated sites and none of these can be set up on the Yamuna banks. Instead, special ghats for the ceremonial dip were to be used. Designated sites are to be developed by government agencies.

Chhath Puja starts Monday and ends on November 11. The third day, or November 10, is the main day of the festival.