80-year-old among 122 arrested by Delhi Police

60 metal batons shaped like swords were distributed to police in Shahdara district on Monday to arm themselves against ‘rioters with swords’

Delhi Police has arrested 122 people, including those in their 70s and 80s, in connection with the violence during the kisan tractor parade on Republic Day, and registered six more FIRs.

Delhi Police spokesperson Dr Eish Singhal said 44 FIRs have been registered so far and 122 people arrested. Police have sent notices to 54 farm leaders and 200 owners of tractors — the latter identified with help from the transport department — but they have not responded. The tractor owners have been summoned for questioning, said police.

“Information about the cases concerned has been updated on the official Delhi Police website, as per guidelines of the Supreme Court… Kin of those arrested can also seek information from police stations. We appeal to the public to not believe in rumours. Investigation carried out by the Delhi Police is transparent and fair,” said Singhal.

The 80-year-old has been identified as Gurumukh Singh from Punjab’s Fatehgarh. He had gone to Delhi in November.

After the January 26 violence, his name cropped up in an FIR lodged on January 29 at Mukherjee Nagar.

While his family could not be contacted, village sarpanch Narpinder Singh said, “A retired Armyman, Gurumukh was the only one who went to Delhi. His elder son lives in Italy, his younger son in Khamano a few kilometres away from the village. His wife, daughter-in-law and grandson live with him. He had been protesting against the farm laws since the beginning.”

A 70-year-old man among those arrested been identified as Jeet Singh from Khanauri Kalan, Sangrur district. Another senior citizen among the 122 is Joginder Singh (63) from Boha Kasba, Mansa. Surinderpal Lamba, SSP, Mansa, said, “We have received confirmation of Joginder’s arrest.”

The Crime Branch, meanwhile, arrested a 28-year-old man, Aakash Preet from Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur, over the Red Fort violence. “He was admitted to St Stephens’s Hospital after he sustained injuries. Police are questioning him,” a senior officer said.

The youngest on the list is Naveen (18) from Rohtak, arrested in the Nangloi violence case.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa, in a video message Monday, said they will provide free legal aid to those arrested.

Injured cops to get compensation

Police have announced Rs 25,000 compensation for “personnel grievously injured” during the January 26 violence and Rs 10,000 “for those seriously injured”. Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava, in an order, approved grant of financial assistance from the Delhi Police Welfare Society Fund. “DCPs can propose enhanced financial assistance in special cases,” said the order. A total of 394 personnel were injured in the violence.