80% of Delhi will be electric by 2025: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday said that 80% of Delhi’s bus fleet will be electric by the end of 2025.

The acquisition of e-buses will go a long way in reducing pollution in the national capital, he said. Kejriwal flagged off 50 new low-floor electric buses from Rajghat DTC Depot Monday. Delhi now has 300 e-buses, out of the total 7,379 buses plying in the city. The first phase of induction of e-buses is complete with the induction of 300 electric buses. Under phase two, 1,500 more e-buses will be inducted by 2023. By 2025, Delhi will have a total of 10,480 buses, of which 8,280 will be e-buses.

“The Delhi government has recently started the process of taking over the operations of 100 electric feeder buses of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), and plans to operate a total of 480 feeder buses in the city in 2023. This means we already have 400 e-buses in Delhi, with 100 plying on Metro feeder routes. Mumbai has 406 e-buses, the highest in the country. We are 6 buses behind them but we’ll be far ahead very soon,” the CM said.

He added, “Besides being equipped with CCTVs, panic buttons and other modern tech, these buses are very eco-friendly. Pollution is amongst the biggest woes of Delhi and these buses are going to radically aid the cause of curbing pollution…”