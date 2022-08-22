8-year-old raped, murdered, body thrown in Yamuna; butcher held

A 36-year-old butcher has been arrested from Central range for allegedly kidnapping an eight-year-old girl from her house when she was sleeping, raping her, slitting her throat and then dumping her body in the Yamuna.

Following the post-mortem, doctors informed police that the accused also disfigured the victim’s face using a sharp weapon to destroy her identity. When contacted, DCP (central district) Shweta Chauhan said, “We have detained the accused and further investigation is on.”

The deceased lived with her parents who work as labourers.

Police said the incident came to light on August 5 when the victim’s mother approached them and said her daughter was missing. On the basis of her complaint, a case of kidnapping was registered and police started their investigation.

“We had uploaded the victim’s picture on the zonal integrated police network and also contacted nearby police stations to get some leads. On August 18, two women were cutting grass near Yamuna Khadar… and they spotted her body. They informed police who immediately rushed to the spot,” a senior police officer said.

Forensic experts were called in to the spot to lift fingerprints and they found stab wounds on the child’s throat.

“Her body was shifted to a mortuary. Doctors informed police that before killing her, the accused had raped… her. Police were also informed that the suspect disfigured her face… and slit her throat,” an officer said.

Advertisement

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Police later added sections of murder and sexual assault under the POCSO Act to the FIR. “Police began questioning the victim’s family members… The victim has three siblings, who were asleep at the time at home,” the officer said.

“Forensic experts suggested to police that the way her throat was slit, prima facie, appears to be the work of a professional. Police then questioned locals and came to know of the involvement of the accused, a local muscleman of the area,” police said.

Advertisement

During questioning, police said he confessed to the crime and added that they have recovered crucial evidence from his possession. The child’s body was dumped near the river side to hide evidence, police added.