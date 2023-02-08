scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
8-year-old raped by sports teacher in government school; accused detained

A police team was deployed immediately after the call regarding the sexual assault.

arrestSenior officers said that the accused has been suspended from the school.(Representational)
An 8-year-old girl was raped allegedly by her sports teacher last week inside a government school in East Delhi, officers said.

The accused teacher has been detained, police added.

DCP (East) Amrutha Guguloth said that on February 8, police received a PCR call regarding the sexual assault of a child by a school teacher. A police team was immediately deployed and the parents of the girl stated that she was a class 3 student.

“They further reported that their daughter was sexually assaulted by a sports teacher four to five days ago,” the DCP said.

The DCP added that counselling and medical examination of the girl is being conducted and a case has been registered under IPC section 376 (rape) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and section 6 of the POCSO Act.

Senior officers said that the accused has been suspended from the school.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 20:19 IST
