5-year-old girl tied, left under scorching sun ‘for not doing homework’

A five-year-old girl was tied and left on the roof of her house, allegedly by her mother, in Northeast Delhi Wednesday morning. A video purportedly shows the girl’s hands and legs tied with a rope, and her struggling under the beating sun. The Delhi Police said they have traced the family and initiated an enquiry against the parents.

In the video shot by a local, the girl is seen writhing as she tries to free herself and is also heard crying for help.

An initial probe has revealed that the girl was tied and put on the terrace as part of a punishment for not doing her school homework, an officer said, adding that she studies at a nearby school.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Sanjay Sain, DCP (Northeast), said, “We took cognizance of the video going viral and started looking for the family. Teams were sent to Khajuri Khas and Karawal Nagar. After some time, one of the teams found the address. We went there and found the parents. An enquiry has been initiated in the matter. Legal action will be taken.”

The girl’s father works as a tailor and was out when the incident took place. The girl’s mother is a homemaker. “She will be questioned about the incident. No arrest has been made. A case is being registered,” said an officer.